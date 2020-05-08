City Of Billings Will Work On Storm Sewer Repairs Monday May 11, 2020

May 8, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to the City of Billings Street and Traffic Division press release, the City of Billings will be closing the southwest corner of 8th Street West At Wyoming Ave.

 

May 11th, Monday, will be for the storm sewer repairs.  This work will be done depending on the weather conditions.  

 

The City of Billings requests that commuters use an alternate route when possible.  The Traffic Division will place detours where needed.

