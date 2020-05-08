Billings Man Emil Keierleber Arrested For Third Offense Of Theft, Including Three Counts Of Unsworn Falsification To Authorities.

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

On January 9, 2020, Yellowstone Deputy Zidack dispatched to a report of suspicious activity over at 6776 Garden Ave.

Robbin Lowe is the victim who called the Sheriff Department and stated that he had a bunch of his tools that appeared to be missing from his detached garage. Lowe stated that his Three DeWalt Grinders were gone and a self-dimming welder's helmet.

Robbin Lowe indicated that the last time that he had used these tools was approximately one week ago and that he just discovered that they were missing from his garage.

Lowe also told the Sheriff Deputy that his neighbor had reported that there was an unknown individual that they saw walking through his back yard on January 4, 2020.

Deputy Zidack, on January 16, 2020, searched the Leads Online and dis

covered a match for the grinder. The records also indicated that three DeWalt grinders pawned at the Daddy O's Pawnshop.

The search also indicated that a second pawn slip or transaction pointed to Keierleber, who also pawned a Welding helmet at the Western Pawnshop.

Law Enforcement located all four pawned items that matched the description that Robbin Lowe had given them.