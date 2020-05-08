Billings Man Emil Keierleber Arrested For Third Offense Of Theft, Including Three Counts Of Unsworn Falsification To Authorities.

May 8, 2020

 

 

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

 

 

 

On January 9, 2020, Yellowstone Deputy Zidack dispatched to a report of suspicious activity over at 6776 Garden Ave.

 

Robbin Lowe is the victim who called the Sheriff Department and stated that he had a bunch of his tools that appeared to be missing from his detached garage.   Lowe stated that his Three DeWalt Grinders were gone and a self-dimming welder's helmet.

 

Robbin Lowe indicated that the last time that he had used these tools was approximately one week ago and that he just discovered that they were missing from his garage.

 

Lowe also told the Sheriff Deputy that his neighbor had reported that there was an unknown individual that they saw walking through his back yard on January 4, 2020.

Deputy Zidack, on January 16, 2020, searched the Leads Online and dis

covered a match for the grinder.  The records also indicated that three DeWalt grinders pawned at the Daddy O's Pawnshop.

 

The search also indicated that a second pawn slip or transaction pointed to Keierleber, who also pawned a Welding helmet at the Western Pawnshop.

 

Law Enforcement located all four pawned items that matched the description that Robbin Lowe had given them.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Helena Police Department News

May 8, 2020

Cheyenne Wyo Car Jacking Suspects In Federal Custody

May 8, 2020

City Of Billings Will Work On Storm Sewer Repairs Monday May 11, 2020

May 8, 2020

Billings Man Emil Keierleber Arrested For Third Offense Of Theft, Including Three Counts Of Unsworn Falsification To Authorities.

May 8, 2020

What Does The Government Do Best? It Takes Something Simple Making It Complicated

May 8, 2020

Healthy, Easy Treats For Kids

May 7, 2020

Radical Democrat Max Baucus Compares Trump To Hitler. Baucus Over Due For Mental Examination

May 7, 2020

A Miraculous Turn Of Events

May 7, 2020

Covid-19: Pharmacy Benefit Managers Are Working For Patients

May 6, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

May 6, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic