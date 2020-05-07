Radical Democrat Max Baucus Compares Trump To Hitler. Baucus Over Due For Mental Examination

Syndicated by: Montana News

HELENA, Mont. – In an interview on CNN last night, former U.S. Ambassador to China and U.S. Senator for Montana, Max Baucus, compared the Trump Administration's strong stance on China in the wake of the Coronavirus, to that of Hitler's Nazi Germany.



To draw the comparison between Trump's strong stance on China to that of Hitler's Nazi Germany is not just outrageous, but disparaging to the millions of victims, their families, and communities that lost lives in the Holocaust. Baucus should be ashamed, and Montana's two Democratic leaders, Governor Bullock and Senator Tester, should condemn this outrageous statement.



"Ambassador Baucus drew an egregious comparison last night, likening President Trump's response to China's deadly cover-up of the Coronavirus to Hitler's Nazi Germany. Both Governor Bullock and Senator Tester should condemn this indefensible statement and Ambassador Baucus should apologize for making such appalling and beyond inappropriate remarks," said MTGOP Executive Director Spenser Merwin.