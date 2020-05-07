Healthy, Easy Treats For Kids

Syndicated by: Montana News

Snacks are a way of life for people of all ages, but especially children, who consume about 25% of their daily calories from snacks, according to research published in the “Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.” Providing nutritionally balanced snacks for your children at home can make for a happy and healthy day.

Planning snacks that are as delicious as they are healthy is a winning solution, and snacks are a simple way to add more nutrition to your child’s diet.

For example, low-fat and fat-free dairy foods are essential to children’s growth and overall wellness. They provide calcium and vitamin D, two nutrients kids don’t get enough of, according to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The guidelines recommend 2-3 servings of low-fat and fat-free dairy foods every day, depending on the child’s age.

Giving kids a role in the preparation can give them added incentive to enjoy healthy treats, and these recipes are all easy enough that kids can make them on their own (or with minimal assistance). Giving your kids the ability to play a role in the kitchen and create is a gift that can last a lifetime. The culinary skills they develop early in life can give them the confidence and know-how to cook nutritious meals for themselves as teens and adults.

Red, White and Blue Greek Yogurt Bark

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 12

3 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup honey, plus additional for drizzling (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup strawberries, sliced into rounds

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup raspberries, halved

In medium mixing bowl combine Greek yogurt, 1/3 cup honey and vanilla.

On parchment paper-lined baking sheet, spread Greek yogurt mixture to 1/4inch thickness. Press strawberries, blueberries and raspberries into yogurt. Freeze at least 3 hours. Break into pieces upon removing from freezer.

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4

3/4 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1/4 cup peanut butter

1 dash cinnamon

apples, graham crackers or other dipper of choice

In bowl, six Greek yogurt, peanut butter and cinnamon until smooth.

Serve with apples, graham crackers or another dipper of choice.