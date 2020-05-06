Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE DAVIES

Thursday, May 7, 2020

(TODD)

20-28862

Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F

Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M

Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection 2nd Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-jef JW

Public Defenders

DC 20-0514

(TODD)

20-28876

Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

Ct2: Sexual Assault F

Ct3: Sexual Abuse of Children F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

State of MT v Jaymeson Earl Red Star IN-V Arraignment

Co Atty-slh Public Defenders GB

State of MT v

Michael James Stacy

Public Defenders

IN-V Arraignment

Co Atty-mrg AP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0217

State of MT v Jose Alonso Gomez IN-V Change of Plea

Sentencing

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson JW

(DAVIES)

20-28555

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 20-0290

DC 17-1244 State of MT v Kenneth Ray Woodall(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Caleb A. Egbert 17-24746

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mattie Yedinak

See also: DC 20-0433 | 20-28777 | Jury Trial - 08/10/2020

State of MT v

Brianna Lee White IN-V Change of Plea Sentencing

Darcy Critchfield PSI Waived ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(DAVIES) 20-28623 Escape F

Co Atty-jef JW

IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

PV Rev Hrg: 5/26/20

Page 1 of 2

Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0354

State of MT v

Charles Edwin Linton

Arraignment

(DAVIES)

20-28698

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1101

State of MT v Jessica Lugenia Oldbear Change of Plea

Co Atty-jy A V

Lance G. Lundvall

Co Atty-jy Juli M. Pierce TR: 5/26/20 A V

(DAVIES)

19-27818

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0091

State of MT v Destri Timothy Wilks Sentencing

Co Atty-jy James David Arthur PSI A V

(DAVIES)

19-26790

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Resisting Arrest M

Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------