Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

JUDGE DAVIES
Thursday, May 7, 2020
(TODD)
20-28862
Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M
Co Atty-jef JW
Public Defenders
DC 20-0514
(TODD)
20-28876
Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
Ct2: Sexual Assault F
State of MT v Jaymeson Earl Red Star IN-V Arraignment
Co Atty-slh Public Defenders GB
State of MT v
Michael James Stacy
Public Defenders
IN-V Arraignment
Co Atty-mrg AP
DC 20-0217
State of MT v Jose Alonso Gomez IN-V Change of Plea
Sentencing
Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson JW
(DAVIES)
20-28555
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
DC 20-0290
DC 17-1244 State of MT v Kenneth Ray Woodall(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Caleb A. Egbert 17-24746
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Mattie Yedinak
See also: DC 20-0433 | 20-28777 | Jury Trial - 08/10/2020
State of MT v
Brianna Lee White IN-V Change of Plea Sentencing
Darcy Critchfield PSI Waived ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(DAVIES) 20-28623 Escape F
Co Atty-jef JW
IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
PV Rev Hrg: 5/26/20
DC 20-0354
State of MT v
Charles Edwin Linton
Arraignment
(DAVIES)
20-28698
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
DC 19-1101
State of MT v Jessica Lugenia Oldbear Change of Plea
Co Atty-jy A V
Lance G. Lundvall
Co Atty-jy Juli M. Pierce TR: 5/26/20 A V
(DAVIES)
19-27818
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0091
State of MT v Destri Timothy Wilks Sentencing
Co Atty-jy James David Arthur PSI A V
(DAVIES)
19-26790
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M
