Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

May 6, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE DAVIES
Thursday, May 7, 2020

(TODD)
20-28862
Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M
Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection 2nd Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-jef JW

Public Defenders

DC 20-0514

(TODD)
20-28876
Ct1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
Ct2: Sexual Assault F
Ct3: Sexual Abuse of Children F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

State of MT v Jaymeson Earl Red Star IN-V Arraignment

Co Atty-slh Public Defenders GB

State of MT v

Michael James Stacy

Public Defenders

IN-V Arraignment

Co Atty-mrg AP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0217

State of MT v Jose Alonso Gomez IN-V Change of Plea

Sentencing

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson JW

(DAVIES)
20-28555
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 20-0290

DC 17-1244 State of MT v Kenneth Ray Woodall(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Caleb A. Egbert 17-24746
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Mattie Yedinak
See also: DC 20-0433 | 20-28777 | Jury Trial - 08/10/2020

State of MT v

Brianna Lee White IN-V Change of Plea Sentencing

Darcy Critchfield PSI Waived ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(DAVIES) 20-28623 Escape F

Co Atty-jef JW

IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

PV Rev Hrg: 5/26/20

Page 1 of 2

Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0354

State of MT v

Charles Edwin Linton

Arraignment

(DAVIES)
20-28698
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1101

State of MT v Jessica Lugenia Oldbear Change of Plea

Co Atty-jy A V

Lance G. Lundvall

Co Atty-jy Juli M. Pierce TR: 5/26/20 A V

(DAVIES)
19-27818
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0091

State of MT v Destri Timothy Wilks Sentencing

Co Atty-jy James David Arthur PSI A V

(DAVIES)
19-26790
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Ct4: Resisting Arrest M
Ct5: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Healthy, Easy Treats For Kids

May 7, 2020

Radical Democrat Max Baucus Compares Trump To Hitler. Baucus Over Due For Mental Examination

May 7, 2020

A Miraculous Turn Of Events

May 7, 2020

Covid-19: Pharmacy Benefit Managers Are Working For Patients

May 6, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

May 6, 2020

Leftists Pretending To Be Pro-Life

May 6, 2020

Billings Mother Stabbed By Both Her Daughters

May 6, 2020

State Of Arizona Under Attack From national Democrats, Progressives Pouring Millions Into Flipping Swing States Radically Socialist Blue

May 6, 2020

U.S. Department Of Transportations's Federal Aviation Administration Announces Eight Companies Who Will Assist With Establishing Remote Drone ID...

May 6, 2020

Helena Police Department News

May 6, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic