State Of Arizona Under Attack From national Democrats, Progressives Pouring Millions Into Flipping Swing States Radically Socialist Blue

May 6, 2020

According to Martha McSally Arizona Senator, Arizona is under attack from National Democrats. Progressives are pouring MILLIONS into flipping swing states blue this fall, and Arizona is first on their list. 

 

The Far-Left opponent has now built up a one of the largest war chests in the nation – raising nearly $11 MILLION in the first 3 months of this year alone.
 
We have never seen a fight for a battleground state like this. In response to this well-funded challenge, I need dedicated grassroots conservatives like you to help me fight back against the Democrat Money Machine.  Help us fight back against the Radical Left?

 


The Liberal establishment thinks Arizona is a guaranteed victory for them on the road to flipping the Senate blue- and the biased media is helping sell their lie to the American people.
 
This is the most important Senate race in the country. What happens here will decide who controls the White House and Senate. I need your support before it’s too late! 

 
In Service,

Martha McSally

