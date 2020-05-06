Minot N.D. Offers To Extend Free Dumping At Their Landfill For One More Week

Syndicated by: Montana News

The City of Minot has extended its free dumping at the landfill for another week for residents who are City of Minot sanitation customers due to a record-setting amount of usage.

City sanitation customers can continue to bring unwanted items to the landfill for free through Saturday, May 9, by providing a City of Minot water bill as proof they receive City sanitation services, said Sanitation Superintendent Josh Kraft. The landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

During the past week, a record total of 1,136 water bills were presented for free dumping at the landfill, and more than 265.29 tons of materials were dropped off during those free visits, includ- ing 90 appliances, 306 tires, and 12 propane tanks.

“With our spring cleanup curbside collection postponed, we anticipated the free week would be extremely busy,” Kraft said. “But it was even busier than we thought; we had a total of 2,710 scale tickets generated at the landfill for the week, including the 1,136 free visits. That’s 3.5 times the number of tickets generated three weeks ago.”

Kraft said the record number of landfill visits caused lines of vehicles at the landfill at times, alt- hough wait times generally were short, he said.

“We had two scale attendants as often as we could, but overall everyone was very understand-ing,” Kraft said. “Our team did an outstanding job handling the extra volume, and I thank the public for their patience. It was a very busy week.”

The City’s spring regular cleanup week was postponed because of concerns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A decision on whether the spring cleanup will be rescheduled or can- celled has not been made yet.