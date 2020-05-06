Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

For May 5th, 2020

At 1727 hours, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Euclid for a report of a Toddler playing in the road. The complainant gathered the toddler and took him to safety. Upon arrival, Officers checked the area looking for the residence where the toddler belonged. After some time, Officers were able to make contact with a teenage juvenile that was babysitting the toddler. The teenager was woken up by Officers and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Juvenile was cited for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was referred to Juvenile probation.

At 1856 hours, an Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Dreben Way for a report of a juvenile female in possession of drug paraphernalia. The Officer arrived and located the female. At the conclusion of the investigation, the juvenile female was cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was referred to Juvenile Probation.

At 2028 hours, an Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of N Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male trespassing. It was reported the male was previously trespassed from the premises. The Officer located the male and identified him. The 51-year-old Helena area man was cited for Trespassing and referred to Municipal Court.

The Helena Police Department responded to 92 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 3 crashes, 3 animal calls, 7 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 11 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 5 theft calls, 4 Trespassing complaints, 4 welfare Checks, and conducted 19 traffic stops.