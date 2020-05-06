Billings Mother Stabbed By Both Her Daughters

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by; Montana News

The Billings Police dispatched to the address of 305 Jackson street #5 for a stabbing report. According to dispatch records, Billings Police Officer Freeman arrived first at 305 Jackson Street #5.

Billings Officer Freeman and Officer Shreeve responded to the above address concerning the stabbing report.

T.C., the mother and victim, answered the door and allowed both Officers to enter her home.

As Officers were clearing the home, Officer Freeman and Shreeve found Kayla Rose Beauchman in one of the back bedrooms pretending to be sleeping.

Officer asked Kayla Rose Beauchman to come downstairs so that they talk to her. Kayla was pretending to be asleep.

While attending the injuries, the mother sustained from being stabbed; the mother T.C. stated to Officer Freeman that her daughter Katie Beauchman stabbed her and that her other daughter Rose Beauchman also stabbed her.

When the officers were questioning Kayla Rose Beauchman, she stated that she did not stab nor knew who stabbed her mother.

Kayla did mention to the Officers that her sister Katie and Katie's boyfriend were at the house and had beaten her up.

Kayla Beauchman had been drinking and smelled of a strong odor of alcohol.

The mother, T.C., was transported to the hospital at the Billings Clinic for her injuries as she suffered multiple stab wounds.

In her interview with Billings Police Officer Freeman, the mother T.C., stated that her other daughter Katie came to her home. Later that day, Kayla, her other daughter, got into the trailer and began fighting with her sister Katie.

During the fight between sisters, the mother stepped into the middle of the battle to break up the fighting sisters.

Kayla grabbed a BBQ fork and stabbed her mother in the arm. At some point, Katie attacked her mother with the BBQ fork stabbing her mother in the lip and her neck.