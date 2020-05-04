Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Judge Moses presiding

DC 20-0510 State of MT     v Avery Joseph Bradshaw IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-28865 AP

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

Ct3: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

 

DC 20-0511 State of MT     v McKayla Rose Demontiney IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty- iar Public Defenders

20-28867 JW

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct3: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M     

Ct4: Assault M     

Ct5: Disorderly Conduct M     

 

DC 20-0507 State of MT     v Kevin Lynn Kurtz IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-28868 JW

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

 

DC 20-0508 State of MT     v Mikel Stetson Letherman IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

20-28864 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

DC 20-0372 State of MT     v Robert Eugene Mccray IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders

20-28715 AF

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F    

 

 

DC 19-1133 State of MT     v Cash Elder Nelson IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Penelope S. Strong TR: 5/11/20

19-27845 JW

Robbery F   

 

 

 

DC 18-0857 State of MT     v Cash Elder Nelson IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Penelope S. Strong

18-25942

Burglary F    

 

 

DC 20-0283 State of MT     v Casey Clayton Ellerbee IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 7/6/20

20-28614 JW

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

DC 20-0509 State of MT     v Robert Louis Meza IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Louis Robert Meza                  Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-28866 AP                             Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M     

Ct6: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

Ct7: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M     

 

 

DC 19-0854 State of MT     v Robert Louis Meza IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Louis Robert Meza

19-27570 AP                             Blaine Bailey McGivern

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M     

DC 18-1305 State of MT     v Joshua Jacob Thielbar IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Lisa Bazant TR: 5/26/20

18-26432 AV

Robbery F    

 

 

DC 19-1317 State of MT     v William Daniel Daugherty Jr. IN-V Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca TR: 5/11/20

19-27708 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M     

 

**Walk-Ins Begin at 10:00 a.m.**

 

DC 19-1580 State of MT     v John Leonard Evig Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Nicholas Owens

19-28310 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 2nd Offense M     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 2nd Offense M     

 

DC 19-0598 State of MT     v Sky Dree Jackson Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Cory T. Harman PSI

19-27307 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

DC 18-0558 State of MT     v James Richard Lacey Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively Status of Counsel

18-25542 AV                                                                                            PSI

Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F     to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

DC 19-0183 State of MT     v James Richard Lacey Status of Counsel

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively TR: Past

19-26884 AV

Ct1: Robbery F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

DC 19-1334 State of MT     v Ashlee Taylor Lambert Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-28056 AV

Robbery F    

 

 

DC 19-0146 State of MT     v Johna Jean No Runner-Sonnip Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Layne Scheveck PSI

19-26860 AV

Escape F    

 

 

DC 19-1172 State of MT     v Shane Paul Schulze Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Bradley Finn PSI

19-27864 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Seatbelt Violation O     to be dismissed

Ct4: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M     to be dismissed

 

DC 15-0737 State of MT     v Matthew Jonathon J. Bartholomew PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy A.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman

15-21435                                          Heather Weir

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F     

 

 

Shannon Berg

See also: DC 19-1290 | 19-28011 | Jury Trial - 06/08/2020
See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

DC 18-1019 State of MT     v Iris Makale Jones PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Vincent Salminen

18-26128

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

 

 

Cody Carriger

DC 16-0547 State of MT     v Shawn Dale Mock PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

16-22539

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Tom Fulton

DC 19-0309 State of MT     v Jacob Allen Spindlow PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

19-26996

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F     

Laura McKee

 

DC 19-0800 State of MT     v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-27523 AV

Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0811 State of MT     v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-27516 AV

Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

 

DC 19-1329 State of MT     v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-28036 AV

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F     

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M     

 

DC 19-1567 State of MT     v Carlin Moses Iron Moccasin Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

19-28311 JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M     

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

DC 20-0254 State of MT     v Elizabeth Marie Cook Srv Rev Rel Petition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20

20-28582 JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 13-0153 | 13-18735 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 05/19/2020
See also: DC 18-0354 | 18-25390 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 05/19/2020

DC 19-0061 State of MT     v Vanetta Josie Montoya Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich

19-26762 JW

Theft F    

 

DC 16-1220 State of MT     v Kenneth Raymond Dexter Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman TR: Past

16-23303 DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     

 

DC 19-0938 State of MT     v Allen Boyd Hoff Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca RE: CAMO Court

19-27644 JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-1166 State of MT     v Allen Boyd Hoff Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Re: CAMO Court

19-27866 JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More  F     to be dismissed

