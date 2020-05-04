Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Judge Moses presiding

DC 20-0510 State of MT v Avery Joseph Bradshaw IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-28865 AP

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct3: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0511 State of MT v McKayla Rose Demontiney IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty- iar Public Defenders

20-28867 JW

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct3: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M

Ct4: Assault M

Ct5: Disorderly Conduct M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0507 State of MT v Kevin Lynn Kurtz IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders

20-28868 JW

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0508 State of MT v Mikel Stetson Letherman IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders

20-28864 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0372 State of MT v Robert Eugene Mccray IN-V Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders

20-28715 AF

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1133 State of MT v Cash Elder Nelson IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Penelope S. Strong TR: 5/11/20

19-27845 JW

Robbery F

DC 18-0857 State of MT v Cash Elder Nelson IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Penelope S. Strong

18-25942

Burglary F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0283 State of MT v Casey Clayton Ellerbee IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 7/6/20

20-28614 JW

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0509 State of MT v Robert Louis Meza IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Louis Robert Meza Srv Amnd Info/Aff

20-28866 AP Public Defenders

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M

Ct6: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct7: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M

DC 19-0854 State of MT v Robert Louis Meza IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Louis Robert Meza

19-27570 AP Blaine Bailey McGivern

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1305 State of MT v Joshua Jacob Thielbar IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Lisa Bazant TR: 5/26/20

18-26432 AV

Robbery F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1317 State of MT v William Daniel Daugherty Jr. IN-V Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca TR: 5/11/20

19-27708 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**Walk-Ins Begin at 10:00 a.m.**

DC 19-1580 State of MT v John Leonard Evig Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Nicholas Owens

19-28310 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 2nd Offense M

Or in the Alternative to

Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0598 State of MT v Sky Dree Jackson Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Cory T. Harman PSI

19-27307 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0558 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively Status of Counsel

18-25542 AV PSI

Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissed

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-0183 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Status of Counsel

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively TR: Past

19-26884 AV

Ct1: Robbery F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1334 State of MT v Ashlee Taylor Lambert Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-28056 AV

Robbery F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0146 State of MT v Johna Jean No Runner-Sonnip Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Layne Scheveck PSI

19-26860 AV

Escape F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1172 State of MT v Shane Paul Schulze Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Bradley Finn PSI

19-27864 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense M

Ct3: Seatbelt Violation O to be dismissed

Ct4: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0737 State of MT v Matthew Jonathon J. Bartholomew PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy A.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman

15-21435 Heather Weir

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F

Shannon Berg

See also: DC 19-1290 | 19-28011 | Jury Trial - 06/08/2020

See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1019 State of MT v Iris Makale Jones PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Vincent Salminen

18-26128

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Cody Carriger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0547 State of MT v Shawn Dale Mock PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

16-22539

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Tom Fulton

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0309 State of MT v Jacob Allen Spindlow PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

19-26996

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0800 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-27523 AV

Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-0811 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-27516 AV

Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F

DC 19-1329 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20

19-28036 AV

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1567 State of MT v Carlin Moses Iron Moccasin Revoke Release Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

19-28311 JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0254 State of MT v Elizabeth Marie Cook Srv Rev Rel Petition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20

20-28582 JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Shaun Pisk

See also: DC 13-0153 | 13-18735 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 05/19/2020

See also: DC 18-0354 | 18-25390 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 05/19/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0061 State of MT v Vanetta Josie Montoya Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich

19-26762 JW

Theft F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1220 State of MT v Kenneth Raymond Dexter Change of Plea

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman TR: Past

16-23303 DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0938 State of MT v Allen Boyd Hoff Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca RE: CAMO Court

19-27644 JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

DC 19-1166 State of MT v Allen Boyd Hoff Status Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Re: CAMO Court

19-27866 JW

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------