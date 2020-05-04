Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Judge Moses presiding
DC 20-0510 State of MT v Avery Joseph Bradshaw IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-28865 AP
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct3: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0511 State of MT v McKayla Rose Demontiney IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty- iar Public Defenders
20-28867 JW
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct3: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M
Ct4: Assault M
Ct5: Disorderly Conduct M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0507 State of MT v Kevin Lynn Kurtz IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Public Defenders
20-28868 JW
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0508 State of MT v Mikel Stetson Letherman IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Public Defenders
20-28864 DM
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0372 State of MT v Robert Eugene Mccray IN-V Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders
20-28715 AF
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1133 State of MT v Cash Elder Nelson IN-V Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Penelope S. Strong TR: 5/11/20
19-27845 JW
Robbery F
DC 18-0857 State of MT v Cash Elder Nelson IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Penelope S. Strong
18-25942
Burglary F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0283 State of MT v Casey Clayton Ellerbee IN-V Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Gregory E. Paskell TR: 7/6/20
20-28614 JW
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0509 State of MT v Robert Louis Meza IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Louis Robert Meza Srv Amnd Info/Aff
20-28866 AP Public Defenders
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M
Ct6: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct7: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M
DC 19-0854 State of MT v Robert Louis Meza IN-V Srv Rev Rel Petition
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm A.K.A. Louis Robert Meza
19-27570 AP Blaine Bailey McGivern
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1305 State of MT v Joshua Jacob Thielbar IN-V Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Lisa Bazant TR: 5/26/20
18-26432 AV
Robbery F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1317 State of MT v William Daniel Daugherty Jr. IN-V Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca TR: 5/11/20
19-27708 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**Walk-Ins Begin at 10:00 a.m.**
DC 19-1580 State of MT v John Leonard Evig Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Nicholas Owens
19-28310 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 2nd Offense M
Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0598 State of MT v Sky Dree Jackson Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Cory T. Harman PSI
19-27307 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct5: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0558 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively Status of Counsel
18-25542 AV PSI
Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F to be dismissed
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-0183 State of MT v James Richard Lacey Status of Counsel
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Robert W. Snively TR: Past
19-26884 AV
Ct1: Robbery F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1334 State of MT v Ashlee Taylor Lambert Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-28056 AV
Robbery F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0146 State of MT v Johna Jean No Runner-Sonnip Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Layne Scheveck PSI
19-26860 AV
Escape F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1172 State of MT v Shane Paul Schulze Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Bradley Finn PSI
19-27864 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense M
Ct3: Seatbelt Violation O to be dismissed
Ct4: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0737 State of MT v Matthew Jonathon J. Bartholomew PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy A.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman
15-21435 Heather Weir
Ct1: Aggravated Assault F
Shannon Berg
See also: DC 19-1290 | 19-28011 | Jury Trial - 06/08/2020
See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1019 State of MT v Iris Makale Jones PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Vincent Salminen
18-26128
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Cody Carriger
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0547 State of MT v Shawn Dale Mock PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
16-22539
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Tom Fulton
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0309 State of MT v Jacob Allen Spindlow PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
19-26996
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0800 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20
19-27523 AV
Criminal Distribution of Imitation Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0811 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20
19-27516 AV
Ct1: Attempted Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct5: Criminal Endangerment F
DC 19-1329 State of MT v Jaylon Makaihl Clark Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Robert W. Snively TR: 7/27/20
19-28036 AV
Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer or Other Public Servant M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1567 State of MT v Carlin Moses Iron Moccasin Revoke Release Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20
19-28311 JW
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0254 State of MT v Elizabeth Marie Cook Srv Rev Rel Petition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca TR: 7/6/20
20-28582 JW
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shaun Pisk
See also: DC 13-0153 | 13-18735 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 05/19/2020
See also: DC 18-0354 | 18-25390 | PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond - 05/19/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0061 State of MT v Vanetta Josie Montoya Status Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich
19-26762 JW
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1220 State of MT v Kenneth Raymond Dexter Change of Plea
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc James M. Siegman TR: Past
16-23303 DM
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0938 State of MT v Allen Boyd Hoff Status Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca RE: CAMO Court
19-27644 JW
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
DC 19-1166 State of MT v Allen Boyd Hoff Status Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca Re: CAMO Court
19-27866 JW
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
