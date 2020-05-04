Doctors: Not About Covid-19, Not About Science, It Is About CONTROL !

By: Bradlee Dean

Syndicated By: Montana News

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” Benjamin Franklin

Oh my goodness in Christ (Romans 13:14), friends, is the freedom of speech under attack by the big tech companies working hand in glove with corruption in this government today!

What they are scrubbing from the likes of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, etc. is information or videos that have everything to do with exposing government's propaganda, exposing false narratives, or blatant lies (John 8:44).

The mainstream media and big tech companies have now become accomplices to the same crimes when it comes to squashing any narrative that may expose their narratives as a false one, which is more than not (Jeremiah 11:9).

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/as-the-show-goes-on-ted-cruz-jumps-on-board-to-add-to-the-list-of-american-appeasers-grilling-big-tech-companies-what-a-joke/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bradlee-censorship-sounds-a-little-conspiratorial-it-sure-does/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/facebook-twitter-google-etc-are-subversive-to-american-government/

One such narrative is the Covid-19 Hoax…

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-coronavirus-hoax-overhyped-to-bring-about-more-tyranny/

https://www.infowars.com/video-nobody-getting-tested-for-coronavirus-despite-claims-of-long-lines/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/mainstream-media-fear-hysteria-driving-americans-to-vaccinations-bill-gates-was-forecasting-this-in-2015/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/lying-government-mainstream-media-play-the-music-together-the-people-get-up-dance-hypocrisy-meets-the-coronavirus-hysteria/

[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ER-Physician-Drops-Multiple-COVID-19-Bombshells.mp4"][/video]

https://youtu.be/6tdgbZQYj3Q