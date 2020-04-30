Cheyenne Police Officer Sean Smith Recognized For Saving Suicide Subject's Life By Building Rapport And Trust With Subject While Waiting For Assistance To Arrive

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On April 29, 2020 at around 11:00a.m., CPD received a call from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center advising of a male subject, 45 years of age, of Cheyenne, that had left the hospital against medical advice and threatened suicide by jumping off of the Warren / Central Viaduct.Officers arrived at the Warren / Central Viaduct and located the subject. After about 30 minutes, the subject surrendered to police and he was taken into custody without incident and transported back to CRMC for treatment.This was a joint effort between CPD, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and Crisis Negotiation Teams from both agencies to end this incident safely and professionally.We also want to recognize Officer Sean Smith for being the initial officer on scene that built such a rapport and trust with the subject while assistance was on the way