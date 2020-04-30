Cheyenne Police Officer Sean Smith Recognized For Saving Suicide Subject's Life By Building Rapport And Trust With Subject While Waiting For Assistance To Arrive

April 30, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On April 29, 2020 at around 11:00a.m., CPD received a call from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center advising of a male subject, 45 years of age, of Cheyenne, that had left the hospital against medical advice and threatened suicide by jumping off of the Warren / Central Viaduct.Officers arrived at the Warren / Central Viaduct and located the subject. After about 30 minutes, the subject surrendered to police and he was taken into custody without incident and transported back to CRMC for treatment.This was a joint effort between CPD, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and Crisis Negotiation Teams from both agencies to end this incident safely and professionally.We also want to recognize Officer Sean Smith for being the initial officer on scene that built such a rapport and trust with the subject while assistance was on the way

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Meeting The Terawatt Challenge

April 30, 2020

Cheyenne Police Officer Sean Smith Recognized For Saving Suicide Subject's Life By Building Rapport And Trust With Subject While Waiting For Assis...

April 30, 2020

Let's Take Back Our Country, Big Bang On May 1st, 2020

April 29, 2020

KY AG Rebukes Governor Beshear's Criminal Arrest Of Baptist Church Pastor Jack Roberts And Banning Religious Services

April 29, 2020

Out Of State Nashville Tennessee Man Rob Wigton Lands Montana Job As New Chief Executive Officer Of Gallatin Association Of Realtors

April 28, 2020

Minot Resident Shoots 39-Year-Old Christopher Lee Reader Who Breaks In, Then Threatened Home Owner

April 27, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

April 27, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 27, 2020

Bill Gates Dad Was Head Of Planned Parenthood (60 Million Babies Murdered), Inspired His Population Control Views--And He Wants To Help People? Get B...

April 26, 2020

Appeasement's Damage To Education And Law Enforcement

April 26, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic