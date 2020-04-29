Let's Take Back Our Country, Big Bang On May 1st, 2020

By: Michael R. Shannon

Syndicated by: Montana News

After 9/11 a number of policy proposals were instantly shot down by our betters. Why if the proposals had been implemented it would mean “the terrorists won!” Today we live in a country where the virus won.

Our economy is euthanized. Constitutional rights canceled. We’re ordered to cower inside our homes.

This stifling regime is imposed from the top–down, without consultation, by leadership that doesn’t trust the people who elected them to make sensible decisions. In the case of Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib that’s probably an accurate description, but the rest of us deserve more than ‘shut up and obey.’

That’s why Friday, May 1st is time to start disobeying.

I’m advocating a massive Big Bang of civil disobedience from businesses and customers. Restaurants, barber shops, nail salons, gyms, auto dealerships and other business shut down by senseless shelter–in–place orders should open and welcome customers.

Businesses that don’t take reasonable WuFlu precautions won’t remain in business long after the Big Bang. Customers and employees will abandon them to a well–deserved (this time) bankruptcy. While the rest of us resume a semblance of normal life.

We no longer have the luxury of allowing feverish mini–Fuehrers to impose policy based on bad data and enthusiastically supported by advisors who’re still getting their weekly paycheck.

Dr. Scott W. Atlas, writing in The Hill, has analyzed Kung Flu data. It’s obvious the lockdown continues solely due to momentum generated by previous incompetence. Atlas has five crucial observations:

1: The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.

2: Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding.

3: Vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem.

4: People are dying because other medical care is not getting done due to hypothetical projections.

5: We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.

This means we’ve met conditions for “flattening the curve” that were ostensibly the reason for the Great Prohibition of 2020. So why are we still prohibited?

Because government moved the goal posts.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak claims he “understands” the damage his orders are doing to the economy, but “saving lives” is more important.

Other governors say opening too soon will trigger another wave of infections. In California and New York, the economy can’t open until thousands of government “trackers” are hired to keep tabs on the infected.

And AP quotes a nonentity on the Clark County Commission who whines, “lifting restrictions too soon would be a slap in the face of those who sacrificed.”

Enough is enough.

Opening a business doesn’t mean grandma dies. If sex isn’t binary — as the left never tires of telling us — it stands to reason ending the WuFlu lockdown isn’t binary either.

These pocket–Putins are actually doubling down! In Harris County TX, on the day a $60 million China Flu hospital was being closed due to lack of patients, County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a mandatory mask wearing order for all citizens. Kim Pagan was arrested and charged in New Jersey after she organized an anti–lockdown protest.

Herd immunity of a different type will help. The Flustapo can’t arrest us all.

You can do your part by encouraging businessmen like Milwaukee’s Dan Zierath who will be opening May 1st on Big Bang Day. He’ll enforce social distancing and the rest, but that’s it. He told the Journal Sentinel, “I feel like our constitutional rights are being taken from us. And I’m just not willing anymore. What’s going to happen is going to happen.”

If you’re a customer, contact your favorite business on its Facebook page and ask it to join the Big Bang. See if you can organize neighborhood social media outlets to generate momentum and potential customers. Then be sure to show up yourself.

If you’re an owner organize other owners to join you on Big Bang Day. Put the Chamber of Commerce to work for a change. Like they said in the ‘60s, “two, three, many Vietnams!”

The predictable hand–wringing backlash from the media and elites the Big Bang will produce confused me at first. Then it dawned on me: Transference. Since the left threatened government force to flatline the economy, they expect the same from us on Big Bang Day.

But that’s not how it works on our side. We believe in individual choice.

The elderly and people with pre–existing conditions can continue to self–quarantine with our blessing — along with assorted bed–wetters and pants–poopers still paralyzed by the Great Pandemic Panic.

They’re so fearful of dying they’ve decided to stop living. The rest of us aren’t. That’s what the May 1st Big Bang is all about.

*****************************

Michael R. Shannon

Author of: A Conservative Christian’s Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!) and a Syndicated Guest writer for the Montana News