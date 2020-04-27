Out Of State Nashville Tennessee Man Rob Wigton Lands Montana Job As New Chief Executive Officer Of Gallatin Association Of Realtors

Syndicated by: Montana News

BOZEMAN, MT – Today the Gallatin Association of REALTORS® (GAR) announced the hiring of Rob Wigton as its new Chief Executive Officer following a nationwide search. Wigton, who most recently served as CEO of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS® in suburban Nashville, TN, takes the reins on June 1.



“Our association is already in a strong position, and we believe Rob is the right leader to move us forward in a very positive way,” said Claire Gillam, GAR’s Board President. “We are confident that his knowledge of the real estate industry, extensive experience running large organizations and track record of proven leadership will take our association to the next level.”



“Our search committee invested a great deal of time, energy and due diligence in finding the right person to lead our association,” said Don Pilotte, chair of the search committee. “The committee has met weekly since last October and has invested hundreds of hours of research seeking the perfect fit for GAR. We interviewed numerous candidates and are confident that our association will be in strong, capable hands under Rob’s leadership.”



Rob Wigton has a long, nationally recognized career in the real estate industry. He co-owned and operated a 45-agent firm in Minden, NV for 11 years. He served as the President of both the Sierra Nevada Association of REALTORS® and the President of the Nevada Association of REALTORS®. During the peak of the housing recession in 2009 he was hired to lead NVAR as its CEO. He also served the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS® in Illinois prior to his most recent role in Williamson County.



Wigton was honored as REALTOR® of the Year at both the local and state levels while in Nevada and was inducted into the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) RPAC Hall of Fame in 2009. He is one of fewer than 50 REALTORS® and staff members nationwide to earn third-tier recognition in the Hall of Fame. He holds the REALTOR® Certified Executive (RCE) designation and is a graduate of the University of Chicago’s certificate program in Non-Profit Association Management. Wigton earned a bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from the University of Jamestown, ND, and did graduate work at North Dakota State University in communications and journalism. He has served on more than 20 NAR Committees during his career and is a member of the NAR President’s Circle, which is comprised of a select group of REALTORS® and staff from across the nation.



"Rob Wigton is a great hire for the Gallatin Association of Realtors,” said Kenny Parcell, a real estate broker in Utah who served as NAR Vice President of Government Affairs in 2018. “With over $75,000 invested in RPAC, he has been a staunch advocate for the real estate industry throughout his entire career. I am excited for Rob and for the Gallatin Association of REALTORS®.”



“I have known Rob Wigton for almost 20 year,” added Steve Francks, CEO of Washington REALTORS®. “His breadth of experience in politics and public policy, his knowledge of and contacts within the REALTORS® organization, and his overall good judgment have made him a trusted friend and colleague. The Gallatin Association of REALTORS® is in good hands with Rob at the helm.”



Wigton will make his home in Bozeman. He has two sons: Kirby, an Electrical Engineer in Boise, Idaho, and Shane, an Industrial Engineer who lives in Pittsburgh with his wife Sarah. In his spare time Wigton plays piano and drums, loves to take long walks and hikes and is a fan of nearly all college and pro sports.

