Minot Resident Shoots 39-Year-Old Christopher Lee Reader Who Breaks In, Then Threatened Home Owner

Update 4/27/2020 10:30 am:

According to Captain Plessas of the Minot Police Department, the name of the deceased individual in this incident is Christopher Lee Reader, 39 YOA of Minot.

On 4/25/2020, at approximately 0145 Hrs, Minot Central Dispatch received a call from a resident of a NW Minot address indicated he had shot an unknown male who had entered his home and threatened him. Responding officers located a deceased male inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no involved names will be released at this time. This was an isolated incident and there is no presumed risk to the public.