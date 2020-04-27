Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 04/26/20 at 0212 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of State for a report of a disturbance. At the conclusion of the investigation, an 18-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI, underage possession of alcohol, and driving while suspended. A 20-year-old passenger was cited for underage possession of alcohol, a second 20-year-old passenger was cited for underage possession of alcohol, and an 18-year-old passenger was cited for underage possession of alcohol and for a fireworks violation.

On 04/26/20 at 0943 hours, an Officer responded to the 600 block of Helena for a report of a theft. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 54-year-old male was cited for theft and released.

On 04/26/20 at 2205 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance for a report of an individual trespassing. The male was located at another address where he had also been trespassed. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 59-year-old male was cited for two counts of trespass to property and released.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 50 calls for service which included 6 animal calls, 3 disorderly, 6 disturbances, 5 suspicious, 6 thefts, and 3 welfare checks.