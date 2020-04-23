Montana Governor Bullock Lays Out Guidelines For Gradual Back To Work Phase

Syndicated by: Montana News

School Reopening Considerations

CLEANING AND SANITATION

Frequent disinfecting of door handles, desks and other common spaces.

Require handwashing in regular intervals.

Keep libraries, gyms, and playgrounds off limits unless they can be sanitized between groups.

Provide hand sanitizer. SICK POLICIES

Implement temperature checks and / or symptom screening when practical.

Require anyone (students or staff) with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home. LIMIT CLASS SIZES

Consider breaking larger classes into smaller groups.

Students may alternate school days or attend for half days.

School Reopening Considerations Continued

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE

Consider use of face coverings by all staff and students

Keep students with the same group and in the same classroom, with teachers rotating when practical.

Consider students eating lunch in the classroom to help limit mixing of students.

Cancel extracurricular activities.

Prevent any non-school staff, including parents, from entering school buildings.

Consider reducing bus loads to allow for one student per seat. GRADUATION CEREMONIES

Provide a live stream of graduation

Consider limiting spectator attendance

For larger schools, consider grouping graduates or providing multiple ceremonies

Follow social distancing between families

School Reopening Considerations Continued

ACCOMODATIONS for students, teachers, and staff in an at-risk group:

Schools that reopen will need to take into consideration that some teachers and staff will fall into the at-risk category because of their age or other health risks. These individuals should have additional accommodations including: teaching classes remotely, utilizing a larger classroom where social distancing can be maintained, or given an option not to return until the risks are reduced.

Students who are high risk or who have family members who are high risk should not be penalized for failing to attend and should continue to receive remote support.

Accommodations should also be extended to students and staff who are required to quarantine due to exposure or potential exposure. CONFIRMED or SUSPECTED case of COVID-19

Collaborate with public health to ensure each school has a plan for reporting, contact tracing and both short-term or extended closures in the case of a positive COVID case related to the school or community.

Utilize CDC guidelines https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/guidance-for-schools.html

General Business Reopening Guidelines

PHASE ONE: ALL SETTINGS

Health assessments must be conducted for all employees at the beginning of each shift.

In establishments where customers wait in a line, non-household customers should remain physically distanced.

Waiting areas where adequate physical distancing cannot be maintained must be closed.

• Customers should be encouraged to call for a reservation or an appointment, or establishments should use an online wait listing application.

• Physical distancing of 6 feet must be maintained between non-congregate customers, this may require:

A reduction in capacity;

A reduction of seating in service and waiting areas;

Management of waiting areas and waiting lines; or

Systems that reduce the amount of contact time between customers and staff.

General Business Reopening Guidelines Continued

PHASE TWO: ALL SETTINGS

Non-congregate group size has increased from 10 people to 50 people.

All other provisions remain the same as Phase One for general business operations. PHASE THREE: ALL SETTINGS

• Return to normal operations.

Restaurant / Bar / Brewery / Distillery / Casino Guidelines

ALL PHASES

A specific cleaning plan must be implemented, and employees must be trained in proper sanitation practices. Materials will be available on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) food and consumer services website.

All surfaces occupied must be cleaned between customers, including tables, chairs, booths, and highchairs.

Table items including, condiments, menus, napkins, and décor, should be removed from the table unless they can be adequately cleaned between customers.

Menus must be cleaned between customers.

Growlers and refillable or reusable containers must be cleaned prior to being refilled.

Gaming machines must be adequately cleaned between customers.

Restaurant / Bar / Brewery / Distillery / Casino Guidelines Continued

PHASE ONE: RESTAURANTS

Capacity must be limited to 50% of normal operating capacity to allow for adequate group spacing.

Tables must be limited to six people per table.

Establishments must provide for 6 feet of physical distancing between groups and or tables by: Increasing table spacing, removing tables, or marking tables as closed; Providing for a physical barrier between tables; or Back-to-back booth seating provides adequate separation.

In-house dining for quick service restaurants should remain closed, if all guidelines can’t be met, including the cleaning of every table between customers.

Sitting or standing at bars or counters is not allowed.

In bars, drinks and food must be served to customers at a table.

Restaurant / Bar / Brewery / Distillery / Casino Guidelines Continued

PHASE ONE: RESTAURANTS CONTINUED

Self-service buffets must be closed.

Drink refills are not allowed.

Self-service cups, straws and lids should be behind a counter and handed to customers

Self-service condiments should be eliminated.

Gaming machines that are operational must be separated by 7-foot center to center. Machines must be placed out of service if adequate spacing cannot be assured.

Restaurant / Bar / Brewery / Distillery / Casino Guidelines Continued

PHASE TWO: RESTAURANTS

Capacity may be increased to 75% of normal operating capacity.

Tables must be limited to 10 people per table.

Establishments must continue provide for physical distancing between groups and or tables but may increase capacity.

In-house dining for quick service restaurants should remain closed if all guidelines can’t be met, including the cleaning of every table between customers. PHASE THREE: RESTAURANTS

Continue to practice social distancing when practical.

Establishments should begin to resume normal occupancy while continuing to follow the guidelines for all facilities.

Outdoor Recreation Guidelines

PHASE ONE AND TWO: RECREATION GUIDELINES

• Public lands, fishing access sites, and parks are encouraged to continue to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for local and regional users provided that users can adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and facilities follow frequent sanitizing protocols. Areas that cannot practicably implement social distancing requirements or sanitation needs will remain closed. Limited campground offerings, group-use facilities and playgrounds, may be opened at the discretion of local and state managers. Local, state and federal officials are strongly encouraged to coordinate on all reopening decisions. Guides and outfitters may offer services consistent with any ongoing quarantine travel restrictions provided they adhere to social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols. Visitors should check the status of any closures and restrictions before traveling.

PHASE THREE: RECREATION GUIDELINES

• Campground, group-use facilities, playgrounds and visitor centers are fully open.

Personal Care / Services Guidelines

PHASE ONE: PERSONAL CARE (SALONS, MASSAGE, BODY ART, ETC.)

Operations that require close personal contact for an extended period result in exposing staff and customers to greater levels of risk. These situations require additional safety and health precautions.

Screen customers prior to appointment for symptoms of fever, shortness of breath or a cough. Customers that have any of these symptoms must be rescheduled.

Utilize a face mask for staff and for customers when practical.

Stylist / artist / service-provider and customer would be a “station” that would be 6 feet away from other “stations”.

Provide for 6 feet of physical distancing between stations, this may require: A reduction in capacity; Increasing spacing, removing stations, or marking stations as closed; Providing for a physical barrier between stations; A reduction of seating in service and waiting areas; or Systems that reduce the amount of contact time between customers and staff.



Personal Care / Services Guidelines Continued

PHASE TWO: PERSONAL CARE (SALONS, MASSAGE, BODY ART)

• Establishments should continue provide for physical distancing between stations.

