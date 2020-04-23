Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News
4/22/20 @ 1107 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 3000 block of Hwy 12 East for a report of a disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 20 year old female being placed under arrest for PFMA (1st Offense). Additionally, a 21 year old male was placed under arrest for a no contact order violation. Both the male and female were booked into the LCSO Jail.
4/22/20 @ 1342 hours -- An Officer conducted a welfare check on a female in the 1000 block of Rodney. Investigation into the matter led to a 41 year old female being issued citations for Criminal Mischief, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest. She was referred to Helena Municipal Court.
4/22/20 @ 1439 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of State St for a report of a two vehicle crash. Investigation into the crash led to a 66 year old female being placed under arrest for DUI (1st Offense), criminal endangerment, negligent vehicular assault and reckless driving. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.
**On April 22nd, the Helena Police Department responded to 66 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) injury crash, (6) animal related calls, (12) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (8) suspicious incidents, (5) thefts, (4) trespass complaints and conducted (4) welfare checks.
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!