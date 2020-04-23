Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

4/22/20 @ 1107 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 3000 block of Hwy 12 East for a report of a disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 20 year old female being placed under arrest for PFMA (1st Offense). Additionally, a 21 year old male was placed under arrest for a no contact order violation. Both the male and female were booked into the LCSO Jail.

4/22/20 @ 1342 hours -- An Officer conducted a welfare check on a female in the 1000 block of Rodney. Investigation into the matter led to a 41 year old female being issued citations for Criminal Mischief, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest. She was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

4/22/20 @ 1439 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of State St for a report of a two vehicle crash. Investigation into the crash led to a 66 year old female being placed under arrest for DUI (1st Offense), criminal endangerment, negligent vehicular assault and reckless driving. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**On April 22nd, the Helena Police Department responded to 66 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) injury crash, (6) animal related calls, (12) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (8) suspicious incidents, (5) thefts, (4) trespass complaints and conducted (4) welfare checks.