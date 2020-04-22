Human Bones Discovered In BackYard: Modern Day Cheyenne Wyoming Home Built On 1871 Burial Gave Yard Site
CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On April 21, 2020 at around 6:30p.m.,workers were repairing a sewer line in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of W 29th St.
During the process, they discovered human bones.
After further investigation, no foul play is suspected.
It was also discovered that the area the residence was built on, happened to be a burial grave site back in the year 1871.
The case has been turned over to the Laramie County Coroner’s Office & Wyoming State Anthropologist.
