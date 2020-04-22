Human Bones Discovered In BackYard: Modern Day Cheyenne Wyoming Home Built On 1871 Burial Gave Yard Site

April 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On April 21, 2020 at around 6:30p.m.,workers were repairing a sewer line in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of W 29th St.

 

During the process, they discovered human bones.

 

After further investigation, no foul play is suspected.

 

It was also discovered that the area the residence was built on, happened to be a burial grave site back in the year 1871.

 

The case has been turned over to the Laramie County Coroner’s Office & Wyoming State Anthropologist.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Help Nurses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 22, 2020

Human Bones Discovered In BackYard: Modern Day Cheyenne Wyoming Home Built On 1871 Burial Gave Yard Site

April 22, 2020

Liberal Democrats,The Stench Of Death

April 22, 2020

Montana Governor Steve Bullock Not Opening Up The Montana Work Force Yet Finds Time To Hold Fundraiser With Radical Liberal California Democratic Sen...

April 22, 2020

Plane Crashes At Billings Rod And Gun Club Killing Billings Pilot, Lloyd Gerber

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 21, 2020

City of Minot Former City Manager Tom Barry Used Veiled Threats, Intimidation To Forward His One Million Dollar Contract With The City Of Minot

April 21, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 20, 2020

Police Need Help In Identifying Individual Suspected In Felony Theft Activity

April 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic