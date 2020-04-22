Help Nurses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

April 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Nurse and child)

#15224

Syndicated by: Montana News

America's nurses are on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, providing safe, quality, compassionate and nondiscriminatory care to those they serve, many of whom are doing so at significant risk to their own well-being. 

 

The American Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, created the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses to provide direct financial assistance, mental health support and science- and data-based information to nurses serving on the front lines.

 

"Nurses always answer the call to serve their patients, communities and country during times of crisis," said American Nurses Foundation Chair Tim Porter-O'Grady, DM, EdD, ScD (h), APRN, FAAN, FACCWS. "As we confront the new and emerging challenges of this pandemic, nurses are and will continue serving on the front lines in extraordinary ways." 

 

 

To show your support during this uncertain time, consider taking part in these four key actions: 

 

1. Text THANKS to 20222 to donate $10. One of the easiest ways to directly support nurses is to donate $10 to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, spread the word to others using the hashtag #ThanksNurses, and visit ThanksNurses.org.

2. Stay home. Only leave home for essentials and maintain a safe distance from other people. 

3. Wash your hands. Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, sneezing or coughing. It is also important to wash your hands after going out in public and touching items that others may have come in contact with such as doors, shopping carts or credit card readers.

4. Follow local guidelines. Seek guidance from local public health officials, such as those at your county health department. 

 

Nurses are reliable and proven responders during infectious disease emergencies, providing essential care where it is needed most. Following simple steps like these can go a long way toward keeping people healthy. 

 

Donations will help provide direct financial assistance, mental health support and science- and data-based information to benefit nurses. Visit ThanksNurses.org to learn more.

 

 

About the Support Fund

The American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses is a nationwide effort to provide direct financial assistance, mental health support and science- and data-based resources to benefit nurses. The Johnson & Johnson company and its TYLENOL brand made a $1.5 million commitment to launch this fund. 

A portion of the donations will help support Nurses House, Inc., a national fund for registered nurses in need. The American Nurses Foundation is partnering with this organization to help nurses affected by COVID-19. Nurses who are unable to work due to COVID-19 infection, are caring for a family member with COVID-19 or are under mandatory quarantine can submit an application for assistance. 

 

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Nurse and child)

#15224

Source: American Nurses Foundation

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Help Nurses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 22, 2020

Human Bones Discovered In BackYard: Modern Day Cheyenne Wyoming Home Built On 1871 Burial Gave Yard Site

April 22, 2020

Liberal Democrats,The Stench Of Death

April 22, 2020

Montana Governor Steve Bullock Not Opening Up The Montana Work Force Yet Finds Time To Hold Fundraiser With Radical Liberal California Democratic Sen...

April 22, 2020

Plane Crashes At Billings Rod And Gun Club Killing Billings Pilot, Lloyd Gerber

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 21, 2020

City of Minot Former City Manager Tom Barry Used Veiled Threats, Intimidation To Forward His One Million Dollar Contract With The City Of Minot

April 21, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 20, 2020

Police Need Help In Identifying Individual Suspected In Felony Theft Activity

April 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic