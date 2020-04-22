Help Nurses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (Nurse and child)

America's nurses are on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, providing safe, quality, compassionate and nondiscriminatory care to those they serve, many of whom are doing so at significant risk to their own well-being.

The American Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association, created the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses to provide direct financial assistance, mental health support and science- and data-based information to nurses serving on the front lines.

"Nurses always answer the call to serve their patients, communities and country during times of crisis," said American Nurses Foundation Chair Tim Porter-O'Grady, DM, EdD, ScD (h), APRN, FAAN, FACCWS. "As we confront the new and emerging challenges of this pandemic, nurses are and will continue serving on the front lines in extraordinary ways."

To show your support during this uncertain time, consider taking part in these four key actions:

1. Text THANKS to 20222 to donate $10. One of the easiest ways to directly support nurses is to donate $10 to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, spread the word to others using the hashtag #ThanksNurses, and visit ThanksNurses.org.

2. Stay home. Only leave home for essentials and maintain a safe distance from other people.

3. Wash your hands. Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, sneezing or coughing. It is also important to wash your hands after going out in public and touching items that others may have come in contact with such as doors, shopping carts or credit card readers.

4. Follow local guidelines. Seek guidance from local public health officials, such as those at your county health department.

Nurses are reliable and proven responders during infectious disease emergencies, providing essential care where it is needed most. Following simple steps like these can go a long way toward keeping people healthy.

Donations will help provide direct financial assistance, mental health support and science- and data-based information to benefit nurses. Visit ThanksNurses.org to learn more.

About the Support Fund

The American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses is a nationwide effort to provide direct financial assistance, mental health support and science- and data-based resources to benefit nurses. The Johnson & Johnson company and its TYLENOL brand made a $1.5 million commitment to launch this fund.

A portion of the donations will help support Nurses House, Inc., a national fund for registered nurses in need. The American Nurses Foundation is partnering with this organization to help nurses affected by COVID-19. Nurses who are unable to work due to COVID-19 infection, are caring for a family member with COVID-19 or are under mandatory quarantine can submit an application for assistance.

Source: American Nurses Foundation