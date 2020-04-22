Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

4/20/20 @ 2146 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Miller St for a report of a criminal mischief. Investigation into the matter led to a 14 year old male being issued a citation for criminal mischief. He was referred to Juvenile Probation.

4/20/20 @ 2201 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Missoula Ave for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 32 year old male being placed under arrest for DUI (2nd Offense), negligent endangerment, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

4/21/20 @ 0039 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Walnut St for a report of a disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 31 year old male being issued citations for obstructing a Peace Officer and resisting arrest. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

4/21/20 @ 0910 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Logan St for a report of a possible assault. Investigation into the matter led to a 27 year old male being issued a citation for trespassing. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

4/21/20 @ 1711 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of North Last Chance Gulch for a report of female in this area being disorderly. Investigation into the matter led to a 33 year old female being placed under arrest for (2) counts of misdemeanor assault, (2) counts of assault with a bodily fluid, and resisting arrest. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

4/22/20 @ 0300 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Logan St for a report of a disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 41 year old female being issued a citation for disorderly conduct. She was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

**On April 21st, the Helena Police Department responded to 82 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) non-injury crash, (6) animal related calls, (11) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (9) suspicious incidents, (4) thefts, (4) trespass complaints and conducted (1) welfare check.