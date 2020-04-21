Plane Crashes At Billings Rod And Gun Club Killing Billings Pilot, Lloyd Gerber

April 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

According to a press release that the Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released, "0n 4-20-20 at 9:50 AM, fire and law enforcement were dispatched to a reported airplane crash at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. Billings Fire and Airport Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the blaze in the grass and timber that was caused by the crash.

 

We were able to determine that  only the pilot was onboard the plane at the time of the crash. With the assistance of the Billings Fired Department, the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division recovered the body from the aircraft at approximately 1:30 PM.

 

The body was transported to the State Forensic Lab in Billings and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday Morning.

 

The FAA arrived in Billings Monday afternoon to begin their investigation. Other investigators arrived Tuesday Morning

 

April 21, 2020: Continued information

 

An autopsy has been performed, although we are waiting for dental records before we can release a positive ID. The medical examiner reported the cause of death as asphyxia from inhalation of combustibles, basically smoke inhalation as a result of the plane crash and fire.

 

 At this time, we have no information as to the cause of the crash. Investigators were still on scene this afternoon and will work to determine the cause."

 

*****************************************************************

UPDATE:

Update: April 22, 2020

 

The pilot and sole occupant in this airplane, who died in the crash, has been positively identified Lloyd Gerber from Billings

I have also attached a couple of photos of the site where the airplane went into the coulee, showing the terrain.

 

Investigators were finishing up at the scene this morning and the cleanup has begun.

 

Nothing further at this time.

 

 

 

