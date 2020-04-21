Montana Governor Steve Bullock Not Opening Up The Montana Work Force Yet Finds Time To Hold Fundraiser With Radical Liberal California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris

Syndicated by: Montana News

Governor Bullock has yet to unveil his plan to reopen Montana's economy, but that's not stopping him from holding a virtual fundraiser tonight with California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris.



It should come as no surprise that Bullock is cozying up to the far left in his run for the Senate. Just look how far Bullock has shifted to the left in the run up and during his presidential run on these major issues:

Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports a semi-automatic weapon ban and universal background checks on law abiding citizens.

Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports abortion on-demand, vetoing Born Alive legislation just this past Legislative session.

Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports sanctuary cities, vetoing a bill to ban sanctuary cities in Montana shortly before announcing his failed presidential bid.

Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports impeaching and removing President Trump from office.

We wonder what Governor Bullock would say about his new friend Kamala urging Americans to eat less red meat as a way to combat climate change.



It's clear that Steve Bullock is in this race to please the Democratic elites - not Montanans.