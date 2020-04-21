Montana Governor Steve Bullock Not Opening Up The Montana Work Force Yet Finds Time To Hold Fundraiser With Radical Liberal California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris

April 22, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Governor Bullock has yet to unveil his plan to reopen Montana's economy, but that's not stopping him from holding a virtual fundraiser tonight with California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris. 

It should come as no surprise that Bullock is cozying up to the far left in his run for the Senate. Just look how far Bullock has shifted to the left in the run up and during his presidential run on these major issues: 

  • Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports a semi-automatic weapon ban and universal background checks on law abiding citizens.

  • Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports abortion on-demand, vetoing Born Alive legislation just this past Legislative session.

  • Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports sanctuary cities, vetoing a bill to ban sanctuary cities in Montana shortly before announcing his failed presidential bid.

  • Like Kamala, Steve Bullock supports impeaching and removing President Trump from office. 

We wonder what Governor Bullock would say about his new friend Kamala urging Americans to eat less red meat as a way to combat climate change.

It's clear that Steve Bullock is in this race to please the Democratic elites - not Montanans.

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Help Nurses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 22, 2020

Human Bones Discovered In BackYard: Modern Day Cheyenne Wyoming Home Built On 1871 Burial Gave Yard Site

April 22, 2020

Liberal Democrats,The Stench Of Death

April 22, 2020

Montana Governor Steve Bullock Not Opening Up The Montana Work Force Yet Finds Time To Hold Fundraiser With Radical Liberal California Democratic Sen...

April 22, 2020

Plane Crashes At Billings Rod And Gun Club Killing Billings Pilot, Lloyd Gerber

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 21, 2020

City of Minot Former City Manager Tom Barry Used Veiled Threats, Intimidation To Forward His One Million Dollar Contract With The City Of Minot

April 21, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 20, 2020

Police Need Help In Identifying Individual Suspected In Felony Theft Activity

April 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic