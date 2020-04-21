Helena Police Department News

April 21, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

4/19/20 @ 2105 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of 6th Ave for a report of a no contact order violation.  Investigation into the matter led to a 30 year old female being placed under arrest for a no contact order violation.  She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

 

4/20/20 @ 0726 hours -- An Officer conducted a welfare check on a female in the area of Prospect Ave and Fee St.  Investigation into the matter led a 39 year old female being placed under arrest due to having an outstanding arrest warrant out of District Court.  She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

 

4/20/20 @ 1616 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of 5th Ave for a report of a no contact order violation.  Investigation into the matter led to a 23 year old female being placed under arrest for a no contact order violation.  She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

 

4/21/20 @ 0306 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Aspen St for a report of a disturbance.  Investigation into the matter led to a 43 year old male being placed under arrest for Assault with a Weapon and misdemeanor assault.  He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

 

 

**On April 20th, the Helena Police Department responded to 61 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (1) non-injury crash, (4) animal related calls (4) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (9) suspicious incidents, (3) thefts, (3) trespass complaints.

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Help Nurses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 22, 2020

Human Bones Discovered In BackYard: Modern Day Cheyenne Wyoming Home Built On 1871 Burial Gave Yard Site

April 22, 2020

Liberal Democrats,The Stench Of Death

April 22, 2020

Montana Governor Steve Bullock Not Opening Up The Montana Work Force Yet Finds Time To Hold Fundraiser With Radical Liberal California Democratic Sen...

April 22, 2020

Plane Crashes At Billings Rod And Gun Club Killing Billings Pilot, Lloyd Gerber

April 22, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 21, 2020

City of Minot Former City Manager Tom Barry Used Veiled Threats, Intimidation To Forward His One Million Dollar Contract With The City Of Minot

April 21, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 20, 2020

Police Need Help In Identifying Individual Suspected In Felony Theft Activity

April 20, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic