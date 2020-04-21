Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

4/19/20 @ 2105 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of 6th Ave for a report of a no contact order violation. Investigation into the matter led to a 30 year old female being placed under arrest for a no contact order violation. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

4/20/20 @ 0726 hours -- An Officer conducted a welfare check on a female in the area of Prospect Ave and Fee St. Investigation into the matter led a 39 year old female being placed under arrest due to having an outstanding arrest warrant out of District Court. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

4/20/20 @ 1616 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of 5th Ave for a report of a no contact order violation. Investigation into the matter led to a 23 year old female being placed under arrest for a no contact order violation. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

4/21/20 @ 0306 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Aspen St for a report of a disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 43 year old male being placed under arrest for Assault with a Weapon and misdemeanor assault. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**On April 20th, the Helena Police Department responded to 61 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) non-injury crash, (4) animal related calls (4) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (9) suspicious incidents, (3) thefts, (3) trespass complaints.