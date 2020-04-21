City of Minot Former City Manager Tom Barry Used Veiled Threats, Intimidation To Forward His One Million Dollar Contract With The City Of Minot

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

The Minot City Council voted unanimously to terminate the Minot City Manager Tom Barry due to his actions of creating a hostile work environment at the City of Minot.

Effective immediately, the termination goes into effect.

According to an independent counsel investigation, the facts became clear that Tom Barry purposely set out to create a hostile work environment and targeted his political enemies.

In Summary, this is what the investigation of Tom Barry's hostile work environment revealed.

A concern about a horrific hostile work environment leaked out to the public from a blogger named Rob Port, who leaked information to the public on March 3 and March 6, 2020.

The information pointed to the City manager Tom Barry fostering and conducting a hostile work environment. This information was obtained mostly through a records request that included various department heads with the City of Minot.

This records request took place on December 9, 2019.

According to the independent investigation that was conducted by Attorney Patricia R. Monson for the Center of Mediation and Consultation, PLLC, located in Fargo North Dakota, these are the facts discovered.

The first individual that interviewed was none other than the City of Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma, who gave the investigator pertinent details of times places and incidents leading up to the situation.

The City Attorney was next in line as an interviewee.

The Staff of the City Attorney Office questioned heavily during an interview.

The following Department and City of Minot employees interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation into the City Manager's hostile work environment that he fostered and systematically carried out.

They are as follows:

Airport Director, Chief Resilience Officer -HUD/NDR, City Assessor, City Attorney, City Manager, City Engineer, Finance Director, Fire Chief, Human Resource Director, Librarian, Administrative Assistant to the Mayor and City manager, Planning Director, Former Police Chief, Public Information Officer, Public Works Director, and the City Clerk.

Not leaving anyone out and covering all bases, the Independent investigator, Patricia R. Monson, also interviewed all six members of the City Council and reached out to members of the community who had knowledge and or information that was pertinent to the investigative issues at hand.

Another cog to the investigation was the interview of John Trombley, who is a consultant with the Village Family Service Center in Fargo North North Dakota, was retained on three previous conflicts resolution workshops for the city. During all three of the conflict resolution investigations, at least 25 witnesses, were interviewed and many of the 25 interviewed on multiple occasions.

The following facts and events/incidents were what the investigation was all about.

Rob Port, back in October 2019, blogged about the City Council's "Violation of the Open Meetings Law" that took place during a retreat while conducting city business, was held outside the city limits.

In another blog post, worded in such a way that cast the City of Minot and it's City Manager in a lousy light raised many concerns with authorities.

Furthermore, on November 15, 2019, a very late dated addition to the City's November 18th meeting agenda of the City manager was introduced.

According to a blogged post by blogger Rob Port, and according to multiple members of the community, the late addition was in regards to the City Manager's contract renewal, in an attempt to shove this through with little resistance from the public and other City of Minot employees.

The contract renewal vote was tabled until November 18, 2020, to allow for public input.

Then on November 22, 2019, Rob Port blogged yet another post which dealt with the International City / County Management Association conference that had been attended by the City Manager. Tom Barry, and Kelli Kronschnabel who holds the position of Minot Fire Chief.

Both attended the conference in Nashville, Tennessee, from October 20-23, 2019.

The City manager Tom Barry became very verbally aggressive and felt that it was inappropriate for the City of Minot to expend monies for the Fire Chief to attend a conference designed for City Managers and attended by only City Managers.

Once the blogger Rob Port blogged about this incident, Mayor Sipma and Rob Port met to discuss the negative image and the negative public opinion that he Port, was depicting the City of Minot, including the City manager.

Rob Port is to have alleged to the City of Minot Mayor, that multiple city employees told him that they were dissatisfied with the City manager and why.

Hence, Mayor Shaun Sipma went to the City Manager Tom Barry and told him that a "couple of city employees" mainly "department heads" because they were and are the "only" city employees that Tom Barry works with were complaining about him.

Finally, on December 2, 2019, the City of Minot Council voted in favor of City Manager Tom Barry's contract renewal.

Only one Council member gave a dissenting vote at the meeting.

That council member was Alderman Straight.

Approximately two days later, after the approval of the City Managers contract renewal, which gave him yet another five years at the helm of the City of Minot.

City manager Tom Barry sent an email to the entire City Council expressing concerns about the city's "organizational culture." he stated or advised that improving the culture at the executive level was a "new task" that he had to undertake.

According to several individuals who received this email, this appeared as a veiled threat towards them directly.

Was it?

No one seems to know the intent of that email except the City Manager Tom Barry.

In the email, Tom Barry expressed that he believed that a "handful" of team members were resistant to change; he was directly trying to bring to the city government of Minot North Dakota.

City manager Tom Barry also sent an email message to all department heads along with a copy to the Administrative Assistant and the Public Information Officer, giving them notice that he was holding a meeting to scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019.

The topic of this meeting would be "Deterioration" of the executive level.

The email that was sent several days in advance of the actual meeting designed to "allay any anxiety."

The City Manager Tom Barry then indicates that this will be an "enlightening and nurturing" approach.

December 4, 2019, the Minot City HR director made contact with an outside consultant from the Village Family Service Center in Fargo North Dakota and asked about the possibility of conducting a team-building workshop for the City of Minot,s executive team. This phone call directed by City Manager Tom Barry was the reason the HR director made the phone call.

A scheduled telephone conference for December 12, 2019, between the Consultant and the City Manager Tom Barry, to discuss what he wanted covered in the upcoming workshop.

On December 5, 2019, another blog post published by Rob Port, criticized Tom Barry, the City Manager. In this particular post, Port alleges that many city employees were having a challenging time working with the City Manager Tom Barry, who seemed like he was on a campaign to weed out politically those he thought were not favorable to him.

Several employees spilled the beans and told Port that Barry had added a late addition to the Council agenda regarding the City manager's renewal contract.

In one of the paragraphs, Rob Port writes, " I've heard from city employees who have difficulties working with the last-minute addition of Barry's contract renewal to the Council's agenda last month. Usually, these employees would feel like they could go to their mayor with problems, but it's widely known that Barry and Sipma are buddies."

In the blog, Port did not identify any of the city employees with whom he was referring, yet Tom Barry made certain revenge assumptions, and then he proceeded to hand down severe critical actions against the employees he assumed talked to Port. However, illegal, based on factless assumptions.

Finally, On December 9, 2019, a meeting was held in the City of Minot conference room, located in the Minot Police Department.

All of the City Head department attended as required.

The City manager Tom Barry could not contain his anger, reported several anonymous news tips called into the Montana News. When asked why?

The News tipster suggested that the City Manager Tom Barry was trying to marshal his control of every Department in an attempt to conceal a money trail he was allegedly involved in.

When asked if they had proof of this?

A Montana News investigative reporter was told, "It would all come out in the long run."

Tom Barry, the City Manager, leveled his anger towards those he believed were making disparaging remarks about him on their own time outside of work and also providing information to the media, which he felt put him in a negative unfavorable position that would tarnish his reputation and sabotage his renewal contract.

Tom Barry knew that an investigative reporter from the Montana News had been trying to reach him to talk with him, but no response from Barry.

Local media were also questioning his actions, yet Barry was hiding from them too.

Barry, in his anger towards the City Employee Department, heads, pointed his finger at them, and stated that these actions humiliated and harmed him and his family according to sources.

Tom Barry, the City Manager of Minot North Dakota, then assessed that this information provided to Port was an act of "betrayal and had Serious consequences." According to media sources, some of those that attended the meeting felt threatened by Tom Barry, the City Manager of Minot North Dakota.

Were these just Tom Barry's talking points, or veiled threats?

City Manager Tom Barry built his reputation being aggressive, assertive, and in this case, threatening and using intimidation tactics towards the Department Heads whom he thought were political roadblocks that were in his way.

Let us go back to the Anonymous news tips about Tom Barry and his concealment of a money trail.

The Montana News Investigative reporter discovered Tom Barry was pushing to get a one million dollar contract. WOW.

Tom Barry, during the meeting, was using words such as "source of probable cause," "alleged conspiracy," and "disparagement and defamed," "multiple personnel policies."

City Manager Tom Barry in his anger, never once pointed or referred to any City Policy, Law, or city code identifying for those who attended what they were subject to discipline, including termination as Barry had verbally threatened all of the Department heads.

To answer the previous question, the Montana News asked, " Were these just Tom Barry's talking points, or veiled threats?"

As you can see, these were indeed not veiled threats, but specific threats to all the City of Minot Department heads that were in attendance.

This type of action seemed to be a pattern used by City Manager Tom Barry to get what he wanted.

The City Manager Tom Barry interrogated seven department heads and one staff member on December 9, 2019. Tom Barry even referred multiple times to the "group" (8) employees that had a close association and friendship outside of work.

Furthermore, Barry, in his email, provided no facts or explanation of how those policies were relevant or had been violated by any of those he interrogated on December 9, 2019.

December 12, 2019, the saga continues but gets deeper and deeper.

A call took place between the Minot Mayor and the City Manager, including John Trombley, Airport Director, City Engineer, and the Administrative Assistant and the City Attorney's Office.

In this meeting, Tom Barry, the City Manager, showed John Trombley what he called "egregious conduct" by Department heads and accused others of "sabotaging and undermining his leadership."

Barry also accused various individuals of lying and causing harm to the City of Minot and him.

Tom Barry accused this "group of 8" of being the "dominant social after-hours network." that disrupted his efforts to lead the City of Minot.

Barry felt that this group of 8 was isolating other department heads and forced others to remain with the "group." Once again, Barry could not prove this and gave no specific information about who and what department heads were involved.

Was City Manager Tom Barry making these allegations up? Possibly. Or was his aggression and accusation childish?

John Trombley assessed that. there was a "clear lack of trust at the executive level across the board and that it would take time to rebuild it."

Rebuilding it would have to be without Tom Barry as the City Manager as he was terminated April 20, 2020.

Tom Barry was conducting performance evaluations of the department heads. He was using this effort as a weapon against those that he felt were blocking his political aspirations and monetary gain he wanted by getting a one million dollar City Manager position again.

Interestingly enough, proof that the Minot City Manager Tom Barry was using the employee evaluations as a weapon against all the City of Minot Department heads, one only has to take a look at the actual employee evaluation reviews. The Evaluation reviews were written up by the City manager Tom Barry after he held the December 9, 2019 meeting.

In the reviews, Tom Barry gave ALL of the department heads a negative review. Tom Barry proceeded to create a noticeable difference between the positive 2018 reviews and the 2019 reviews. All the 2019 reviews were negative, full of admonitions. The reviews were even lower than the 2018 reviews.

City manager Tom Barry personally weaponized the evaluation reviews to punish all the department heads and send a strong message.

Tom Barry targeted City employee peers/. Any of the "group" or anyone Barry thought associated with the "group of 8."

Rob Port wrote a personal opinion only blog, that referenced the City Manager Rob Barry's December 9, 2019 interrogation meeting.

This fallout of that blog post, written by Rob Port, caused stress for Council members, and they feared that this blog post shed light on the City manager Tom Barry in a negative manner. More importantly, this places the City of Minot in a bad position, not to mention making the city of Minot look like a three-ring circus.

According to media sources that have asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussion, stated that City Manager Tom Barry would speak in such a way to them that would come across as a veiled threat. Or at least perceived that way.

Finally, the city council became concerned enough that they decided to investigate City manager Tom Barry's treatment of Minot city employees. They arranged a meeting on March 6 with the City Attorney for advice and confirmation regarding what had occurred at the December 9th meeting. The Council met on March 9, 2019, and felt that the hostile actions and words of the City manager Tom Barry had to be legally addressed.

On April 20, Tom Barry was FIRED!

