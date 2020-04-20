Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
DC 20-0442 State of MT v Vernon Karl Bauer IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
20-28783 GB
Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0440 State of MT v Chad Edward Blumhagen IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-28784
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0443 State of MT v Matthew Jonathan Shelhamer IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-28786
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0441 State of MT v Joseph Henry Gonzales IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders
20-28787 TS
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M
Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M
See also: DC 20-0119 | 20-28451 | Warrant QUASHED - 04/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0435 State of MT v Stephen Dale Hall IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-28773 AP
Sexual Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1161 State of MT v Adam Arthur Elk Boy IN-V Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20
19-27921 JW
Escape F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0780 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders
19-27503 AV
Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
DC 19-0633 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich
19-27324 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0464 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall PSI
19-27161 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
DC 19-1035 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall TR: past
19-27762 JW PSI
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct5: DUI 1st Offense M
Ct6: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
DC 19-0929 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall TR: past
19-27651 AV PSI
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-1034 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall to be dismissed. PSI
19-27763 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 18-0082 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall
18-25114
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Patrick Rogers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0831 State of MT v Kevin Wayne Lessard IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
16-22659
Theft F
Darren Zent
See also: DC 19-1251 | 19-27925 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 04-1025 State of MT v George Douglas Limberhand IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver
04-11785
Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
Krystal Stevenson
See also: DC 19-0159 | 19-26863 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020
See also: DC 19-1544 | 19-28291 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1095 State of MT v James Brent Gremaux IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver
18-26203
Ct1: Assault on a Minor F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0696 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25370
Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F
DC 18-0697 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
18-25420
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Erica Schell
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**WALK-INS BEING SEEN**
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1350 State of MT v Felicia Ann Bond Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20
19-28070 AV
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: DUI 3rd Offense M
Ct3: Resisting Arrest M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1022 State of MT v Joshua Daniel Leeseberg Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich Sentencing
19-27683 AV TR: 5/11/20 / PSI waived
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**WALK-INS RESET TO 5/19/20 @ 9:00**
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0803 State of MT v Paul Brian Lande Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Layne Scheveck PSI
19-27510 JW
Theft (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI
15-21056 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-1483 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI in DC 15-0308
19-28235 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0592 State of MT v John Corbett Torres PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca
14-20249
Partner or Family Member Assault F
Terry Boyd
See also: DC 19-1495 | 19-28252 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1290 State of MT v Matthew Jonathon J. Bartholomew Revoke Release Hrg
A.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman TR: 6/8/20
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Heather Weir
19-28011 AV
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 15-0737 | 15-21435 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/05/2020
See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0320 State of MT v Jerrad S. Mangus Status of Counsel
(MOSES) Co Atty-bdl Brandon C. Hartford Reset TR
17-23702 JW
Ct1: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Personal Injuries F
Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
