Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

DC 20-0442 State of MT v Vernon Karl Bauer IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

20-28783 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F

DC 20-0440 State of MT v Chad Edward Blumhagen IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-28784

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

DC 20-0443 State of MT v Matthew Jonathan Shelhamer IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-28786

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 20-0441 State of MT v Joseph Henry Gonzales IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders

20-28787 TS

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M

Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M

See also: DC 20-0119 | 20-28451 | Warrant QUASHED - 04/13/2020

DC 20-0435 State of MT v Stephen Dale Hall IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-28773 AP

Sexual Assault F

DC 19-1161 State of MT v Adam Arthur Elk Boy IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

19-27921 JW

Escape F

DC 19-0780 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders

19-27503 AV

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F

DC 19-0633 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich

19-27324 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

DC 19-0464 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27161 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

DC 19-1035 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall TR: past

19-27762 JW PSI

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct5: DUI 1st Offense M

Ct6: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

DC 19-0929 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall TR: past

19-27651 AV PSI

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

DC 19-1034 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall to be dismissed. PSI

19-27763 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 18-0082 State of MT v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall

18-25114

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Patrick Rogers

DC 16-0831 State of MT v Kevin Wayne Lessard IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

16-22659

Theft F

Darren Zent

See also: DC 19-1251 | 19-27925 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

DC 04-1025 State of MT v George Douglas Limberhand IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver

04-11785

Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

Krystal Stevenson

See also: DC 19-0159 | 19-26863 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020

See also: DC 19-1544 | 19-28291 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020

DC 18-1095 State of MT v James Brent Gremaux IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver

18-26203

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F

DC 18-0696 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25370

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F

DC 18-0697 State of MT v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25420

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Erica Schell

**WALK-INS BEING SEEN**

DC 19-1350 State of MT v Felicia Ann Bond Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

19-28070 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: DUI 3rd Offense M

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M

DC 19-1022 State of MT v Joshua Daniel Leeseberg Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich Sentencing

19-27683 AV TR: 5/11/20 / PSI waived

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

**WALK-INS RESET TO 5/19/20 @ 9:00**

DC 19-0803 State of MT v Paul Brian Lande Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Layne Scheveck PSI

19-27510 JW

Theft (Common Scheme) F

DC 15-0308 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI

15-21056 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

DC 19-1483 State of MT v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI in DC 15-0308

19-28235 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 14-0592 State of MT v John Corbett Torres PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca

14-20249

Partner or Family Member Assault F

Terry Boyd

See also: DC 19-1495 | 19-28252 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

DC 19-1290 State of MT v Matthew Jonathon J. Bartholomew Revoke Release Hrg

A.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman TR: 6/8/20

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Heather Weir

19-28011 AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

See also: DC 15-0737 | 15-21435 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/05/2020

See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

DC 17-0320 State of MT v Jerrad S. Mangus Status of Counsel

(MOSES) Co Atty-bdl Brandon C. Hartford Reset TR

17-23702 JW

Ct1: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Personal Injuries F

Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F

