Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 20, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

DC 20-0442 State of MT     v Vernon Karl Bauer IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

20-28783 GB

Ct1: Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F     

Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0440 State of MT     v Chad Edward Blumhagen IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-28784

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0443 State of MT     v Matthew Jonathan Shelhamer   IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-28786

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0441 State of MT     v Joseph Henry Gonzales IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders

20-28787 TS

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F     

Ct2: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M     

Ct3: Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device M     

 

See also: DC 20-0119 | 20-28451 | Warrant QUASHED - 04/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0435 State of MT     v Stephen Dale Hall IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-28773 AP

Sexual Assault F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1161 State of MT     v Adam Arthur Elk Boy IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

19-27921 JW

Escape F  

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0780 State of MT     v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Public Defenders

19-27503 AV

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F    

 

 

 

DC 19-0633 State of MT     v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez J. Gregory Tomicich

19-27324 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M     to be dismissed

  

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0464 State of MT     v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall PSI

19-27161 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M     

 

 

DC 19-1035 State of MT     v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall TR: past 

19-27762 JW                                                                                              PSI

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     to be dismissed

Ct5: DUI 1st Offense M     

Ct6: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

Ct7: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M     

 

 

DC 19-0929 State of MT     v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ez Lance G. Lundvall TR: past
19-27651 AV                                                                                             PSI

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

 

DC 19-1034 State of MT     v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall to be dismissed. PSI

19-27763 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

DC 18-0082 State of MT     v Chassy Lee Brey IN-V PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Lance G. Lundvall

18-25114

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

 

 

Patrick Rogers

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0831 State of MT     v Kevin Wayne Lessard IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

16-22659

Theft F    

 

 

Darren Zent

See also: DC 19-1251 | 19-27925 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 04-1025 State of MT     v George Douglas Limberhand   IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver

04-11785

Sexual Intercourse without Consent F    

 

 

Krystal Stevenson

See also: DC 19-0159 | 19-26863 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020
See also: DC 19-1544 | 19-28291 | Jury Trial Reset - 07/06/2020

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1095 State of MT     v James Brent Gremaux IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Kris Copenhaver

18-26203

Ct1: Assault on a Minor F     

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0696 State of MT     v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25370

Failure to Register as a Violent Offender F    

 

 

 

DC 18-0697 State of MT     v David Shane Lindell IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

18-25420

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

Erica Schell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**WALK-INS BEING SEEN**

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1350 State of MT     v Felicia Ann Bond Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 5/11/20

19-28070 AV

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F     

Ct2: DUI 3rd Offense M     

Ct3: Resisting Arrest M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1022 State of MT     v Joshua Daniel Leeseberg Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich Sentencing
19-27683 AV                                                                                             TR: 5/11/20 / PSI waived

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**WALK-INS RESET TO 5/19/20 @ 9:00**

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0803 State of MT     v Paul Brian Lande Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Layne Scheveck PSI

19-27510 JW

Theft (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0308 State of MT     v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI

15-21056 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-1483 State of MT     v Cassie Lee Small Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PSI in DC 15-0308

19-28235 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0592 State of MT     v John Corbett Torres PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca

14-20249

Partner or Family Member Assault F    

 

 

Terry Boyd

See also: DC 19-1495 | 19-28252 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1290 State of MT     v Matthew Jonathon J. Bartholomew     Revoke Release Hrg
                                                                                 A.K.A. Matthew Jonathon Jeremy Kooiman TR: 6/8/20

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Heather Weir

19-28011 AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

See also: DC 15-0737 | 15-21435 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/05/2020
See also: DC 19-1473 | 19-28214 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0320 State of MT     v Jerrad S. Mangus Status of Counsel

(MOSES) Co Atty-bdl Brandon C. Hartford Reset TR

17-23702 JW

Ct1: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Personal Injuries F     

Ct2: Negligent Vehicular Assault F     

Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 20, 2020

Police Need Help In Identifying Individual Suspected In Felony Theft Activity

April 20, 2020

Financiers of poverty, malnutrition and death – Part 1  Private ‘philanthropic’ foundations join government agencies in funding anti-technology NGOs

April 20, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 20, 2020

Churches Re-opening Up In Some States

April 20, 2020

Laurel Montana City Court Criminal Cases

April 16, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

April 15, 2020

Attorney General William Barr Issues Guidance For Religious Liberty Protections

April 15, 2020

Celebrate The Unsung Heroes Of The Great Pandemic Panic

April 15, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 15, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic