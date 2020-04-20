Police Need Help In Identifying Individual Suspected In Felony Theft Activity

Syndicated by: Montana News
The Cheyenne Police Department are asking for the publics assistance in identifying the male in the photos.
He has been using a stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at different stores throughout the city. At this time the amount can be classified as a felony amount at this point.
If you have information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know.
Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.
