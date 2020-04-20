Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

4/18/20 @ 2051 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Prospect Ave and Sanders St. Investigation into the traffic stop led to the 22 year old female driver being issued citations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Drivers License, and Fictitious License Plates. Additionally, an 18 year old male passenger in the vehicle was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both occupants of the vehicle were referred to Helena Municipal Court.

4/19/20 @ 1604 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 30 block of Rodney St for a report of a trespass complaint. Investigation into the matter led to a 51 year old male and a 24 year old female being placed under arrest due to having outstanding warrants for their arrest. They were booked into the LCSO Jail.

4/20/20 @ 0210 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Oregon St for a report of a possible disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 34 year old male being placed under arrest due to having outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was booked into the LCSO Jail. Additionally, a 36 year old female was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

**On April 19th, the Helena Police Department responded to 43 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (2) non-injury crashes, (1) animal related call (2) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (9) suspicious incidents, (1) theft, (1) trespass complaint and conducted (8) welfare checks.