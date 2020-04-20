Helena Police Department News

April 20, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

4/18/20 @ 2051 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Prospect Ave and Sanders St.  Investigation into the traffic stop led to the 22 year old female driver being issued citations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Drivers License, and Fictitious License Plates.  Additionally, an 18 year old male passenger in the vehicle was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Both occupants of the vehicle were referred to Helena Municipal Court.

 

4/19/20 @ 1604 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 30 block of Rodney St for a report of a trespass complaint.  Investigation into the matter led to a 51 year old male and a 24 year old female being placed under arrest due to having outstanding warrants for their arrest.  They were booked into the LCSO Jail.

 

4/20/20 @ 0210 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Oregon St for a report of a possible disturbance.  Investigation into the matter led to a 34 year old male being placed under arrest due to having outstanding warrants for his arrest.  He was booked into the LCSO Jail.  Additionally, a 36 year old female was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.  She was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

 

 

**On April 19th, the Helena Police Department responded to 43 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (2) non-injury crashes, (1) animal related call (2) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (9) suspicious incidents, (1) theft, (1) trespass complaint and conducted (8) welfare checks.   

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 20, 2020

Police Need Help In Identifying Individual Suspected In Felony Theft Activity

April 20, 2020

Financiers of poverty, malnutrition and death – Part 1  Private ‘philanthropic’ foundations join government agencies in funding anti-technology NGOs

April 20, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 20, 2020

Churches Re-opening Up In Some States

April 20, 2020

Laurel Montana City Court Criminal Cases

April 16, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

April 15, 2020

Attorney General William Barr Issues Guidance For Religious Liberty Protections

April 15, 2020

Celebrate The Unsung Heroes Of The Great Pandemic Panic

April 15, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 15, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

[BLOG_EMPTY_COMPONENT] - not found

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic