Laurel Montana City Court Criminal Cases

April 16, 2020

|

Montana news

 

 

Donald J Eddy ** Criminal Trespass To Property and Disorderly Conduct and Partner Family Member Assault

 

Bailey Ann Martin ** Theft, Obtaining Unauthorized Control Over Property,  her first offense, and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

 

Thomas Allen Dobraska ** Criminal Mischief Pecuniary Loss Less Than $1,500.00

 

Terry Lee Engan ** D.U.I. his second offense.

 

Donna Marie Ruttan ** Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence

 

Rachel Ann Carlson ** Speeding

 

Michael Ray Pine ** Failure to give notice of an accident is a first offense and failure to stop and I.D. self after striking an unattended vehicle also his first offense.

 

Alexander C Raymond ** failure to carry or display proof of insurance

 

Brittany Nicole Gould ** Operating vehicle without liability insurance her second offense.

 

Rachel Ann Carlson ** Driving without a valid driver's license.

 

Jacob Christopher Farley Operating without liability insurance his first offense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

