Helena Police Department News

4/13/20 @ 4:01pm An officer arrested a 58 yr old Helena female in the 1800 blk of 11th Avenue, charging her with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs. She was booked at the detention center.

4/13/20 @ 3:22pm An officer stopped a vehicle near Butte and Washington Street believed to have been involved in a theft incident the prior day. As a result of the investigation, the officer arrested the driver – a 20 yr old Helena male for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Burglary Tools, an outstanding warrant and for being an absconder from probation/parole supervision. Officers also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, a 19 yr old Helena female, charging her with Tampering with/Fabrication Evidence and several outstanding warrants. Both were booked at the detention center.

On April 13th, Helena PD officers responded to 71 calls for service, including 4 traffic crashes, 5 burglary/theft incidents, 6 disorderly conduct/disturbances and stopped 6 vehicles for various traffic offenses.