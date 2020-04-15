Helena Police Department News

April 15, 2020

Montana News

 

 

4/13/20 @ 4:01pm  An officer arrested a 58 yr old Helena female in the 1800 blk of 11th Avenue, charging her with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

4/13/20 @ 3:22pm   An officer stopped a vehicle near Butte and Washington Street believed to have been involved in a theft incident the prior day.  As a result of the investigation, the officer arrested the driver – a  20 yr old Helena male for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Burglary Tools, an outstanding warrant and for being an absconder from probation/parole supervision.  Officers also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, a 19 yr old Helena female, charging her with Tampering with/Fabrication Evidence and several outstanding warrants.  Both were booked at the detention center.

 

On April 13th, Helena PD officers responded to 71 calls for service, including 4 traffic crashes, 5 burglary/theft incidents, 6 disorderly conduct/disturbances and stopped 6 vehicles for various traffic offenses.

 

