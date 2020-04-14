Semper Gumby

By: Marc Kelley

Syndicated By: Montana News

Over the past several years, many of the articles which have appeared in our catalog, have illustrated the belief, we have many more things in common, than those things which have divided us. Outpourings of support, encouragement and increasing accounts of random acts of kindness, can be seen, not only in our local communities, but across our nation.

As a "glass half full" person, I am encouraged by the news, our efforts at social distancing have begun to flatten the spread of COVID-19. Each day, new reports from our best and brightest minds are released, highlighting promising progress on both treatments; as well as, a vaccine to combat this virus. Together we will beat this invisible enemy; and when that job is done, we will return to the task of re-fueling our economy. Now, more than ever before, we have a task at hand and this task must be completed. Over the years, leaders from all walks of life, have faced seemingly insurmountable objectives. It is during these times, many have ask the question, "how do you eat an elephant?" The answer is now, exactly the same as it has always been….One bite at a time.

Many comparisons have recently been drawn between the reactions of our citizens following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and the radical Islamic terror attacks of September 11th. Countless stories and descriptions of the selfless bravery and valor which occurred on 9/11 have been written. Our Nations response to Pearl Harbor, spurred on what are called, the actions of the "greatest generation."

Now, just as then, the American response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will, without a doubt, live on in infamy. History will tell the stories of the same American Spirit, which played out in New York, as NYPD Officers, FDNY Firefighters, First Responders and private citizens alike, paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others, whom they had never met, and would never even know their names. The same American Spirit which was so common on the beaches of Normandy and the black sand of Iwo Jima, will once again be written into history. In these accounts, the players will not be wearing NYPD Blue or FDNY Red. Their uniforms will not be Navy dungarees or Army OD greens; but rather, cotton scrubs, covered by Tyvek suits, nitrile gloves, and N95 respirator masks.

As America pulls together to fight COVID-19, what we are witnessing, are the actions of the next, "Greatest Generation". We each have a role to play, and we each must achieve a specific objective. No one likes to be cooped up, isolated from friends and family and unable to conduct business as usual. No one is excited to find the shelves which previously held their favorite toilet paper, now empty. No one is happy our sports events have been canceled and we are now relegated to watching every Disney movie from "Steam Boat Mickey" to "Frozen II"; but, these are the sacrifices we must make in 2020.

Just as it was in May of 1942, when our Government began rationing of essential items: sugar, metal, rubber and many food items, all fell under the Federal Guidelines to aid in the war effort. This rationing system impacted every American Citizen in some way; and yet, we got through it. We defeated the enemy we could see, just as we will defeat this, unseen enemy. When this present task has been accomplished, we will once again, unleash an economy which will be the envy of the world, and we will once again enjoy the freedom and liberty, which only comes from living in America.

None of us have escaped the stress, the anxiety and the uncertainty which COVID-19 has brought to bear against us. However, we are not without means of defense.

The Marine motto, Semper Fidelis… Always Faithful, represents a promise to not only fellow Marines, but to our country as well.

The adage, improvise, adapt and overcome, represents the can do American spirit of our fighting men and women.

Marines are taught to apply this concept to every physical, mental or spiritual hardship they encounter.

While there can be no question, this mental toughness serves our war fighters very well, as we face, within our own families, the challenges of boredom, frayed nerves, isolation and outright crabbiness, we all, may be well served by the applying the adage, Semper Gumby…. Always Flexible.