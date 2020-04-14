Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines Writes Letter To President Trump Regarding China

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

The Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines writes in a letter to the Honorable Donald J Trump that he wants to see steps taken that would "strengthen and Secure the Medical and Pharmaceutical supply chain."

Senator Daines goes on to describe that relying on the country of China for supplies such as medical and essential medical equipment not only is wrong but has been detrimental to the national security and endangered the public health of Americans.

Because of unprecedented difficulties regarding public health and economy, of COVID-19, Senator Daines thanked President Trump for signing the Coronavirus Aid.

However, Daines stated that over a third of the imports of antibiotics and at least 75 to 80% of imports of personal protective equipment come from China.

The Montana Senator spells out that the Chinese are an "Authoritarian and Communist government."

Allowing China to have unacceptable influence and control of America's medical supply chain is a threat to the American National Security.

China deliberately hid and lied about the virus outbreak and deaths.

Senator Steve Daines continues, facing what he asserts is an unprecedented challenge for the medical and economy, it is very crucial to enact legislation.



It is vital to implement U.S. global leadership immediately over China and all other countries so that our national security will not be impaired with the lack of ability to respond or combat future public health crises that also impact our economy.

Montana Senator Steve Daines then applauds President Donald Trump for his quick response to the Wuhan China COVID-19 virus outbreak and for restricting travel from China and elsewhere.

Daines thanks the President for providing the Hospitals with essential resources promptly.

"As Congress considers additional measures to address the pandemic, I urge you to utilize your executive powers and existing authorities to take appropriate actions to strengthen the medical and pharmaceutical supply chain in the U.S."