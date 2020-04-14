Minot Police Update Paul Martin Henrikson's Sex Offender Registration

Syndicated by: Montana News
On 4-13-2020, PAUL MARTIN HENRIKSON updated his registration information with the Minot Police Department as a SEXUAL OFFENDER showing he had moved within the city limits of Minot.
HENRIKSON has been deemed a HIGH RISK offender that is required to perform LIFETIME REGISTRATION.
HENRIKSON was convicted on 2-12-2004 of Gross Sexual Imposition. The victim was a minor child. He also has several subsequent convictions for Failure to Register.
HENRIKSON moved to the current location of 2816 East Burdick Expy #12 in Minot
