Minot Police Update Paul Martin Henrikson's Sex Offender Registration

On 4-13-2020, PAUL MARTIN HENRIKSON updated his registration information with the Minot Police Department as a SEXUAL OFFENDER showing he had moved within the city limits of Minot.

HENRIKSON has been deemed a HIGH RISK offender that is required to perform LIFETIME REGISTRATION.

HENRIKSON was convicted on 2-12-2004 of Gross Sexual Imposition. The victim was a minor child. He also has several subsequent convictions for Failure to Register.

HENRIKSON moved to the current location of 2816 East Burdick Expy #12 in Minot