Minot Police Update Paul Martin Henrikson's Sex Offender Registration

April 14, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 4-13-2020, PAUL MARTIN HENRIKSON updated his registration information with the Minot Police Department as a SEXUAL OFFENDER showing he had moved within the city limits of Minot.  

 

HENRIKSON has been deemed a HIGH RISK offender that is required to perform LIFETIME REGISTRATION.

 

HENRIKSON was convicted on 2-12-2004 of Gross Sexual Imposition.  The victim was a minor child.  He also has several subsequent convictions for Failure to Register.

HENRIKSON moved to the current location of 2816 East Burdick Expy #12 in Minot

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines Writes Letter To President Trump Regarding China

April 14, 2020

Minot Police Update Paul Martin Henrikson's Sex Offender Registration

April 14, 2020

Semper Gumby

April 14, 2020

The Forgotten Collateral Damage From Lockdowns

April 14, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Hearings

April 14, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Case Arraignments

April 14, 2020

Yellowstone County Inmate Busted For Attempting To Make "PRUNO"

April 13, 2020

Not Everyone In Government Is Going Along With This Nazi-Like Or Soviet-Style Propaganda--Good Government Is resisting!

April 13, 2020

Montana's Counties Need Help: Rural Local Governments Left Out Of CARES Act

April 13, 2020

Fauci-Birx Climate Models? Honest, Evidence-Based Climate Models Could Avoid Trillions Of dollars In Policy Blunders

April 13, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic