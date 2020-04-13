Yellowstone County Inmate Busted For Attempting To Make "PRUNO"

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

A Billings Yellowstone County Detention Center inmate got busted for attempting to make "PRUNO" in the jail shower stalls.

45-year-old Billings man Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney is in the business of making jail cell Alcohol. According to Jailhouse records.

On April 11, 2020, Saturday, at 6:57 pm. security video footage caught Mahoney entering into the shower area on the second-floor tier of the North #3 housing unit in the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

Mahoney entered the shower area with a chair and a dust broom. Mahoney stayed in the shower area for about one hour, according to the Jail security footage.

During the dame day but at a different time, between 2100-2159 hrs, Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney spent time in the shower stalls. At the time, Jail staff was suspicious but did not know what Mahoney was doing.

After some investigation, jail staff learned that Mahoney had questioned another inmate and asked if he thought that the shower was a place to make "PRUNO."

Detention officers during a housing walkthrough discovered that a ceiling access panel had damage in the shower area showing evidence of blood indicating someone had hurt themselves.

Upon review of the security panels, Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney being the last one in the shower area, was the likely suspect. Mahoney was the responsible party.

Detention officers observed cuts and scrapes on Mahoney's forearms that appeared to be fresh cuts.