Helena Police Department News

04/09/20 @ 1:49am  An officer stopped a vehicle near Lyndale and Warren for a traffic violation.  After investigation, the officer arrested the driver – a 17 yr old Clancy male – for operating a MV with a BAC greater than .02 while under 21 years of age.  He was cited and released to a guardian.  The officer also cited two 14 year old Helena females with Underage Possession of Alcohol and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and cited a 13 yr old Helena male with Underage Possession of Alcohol.  All were released to legal guardians.

 

4/9/20 @ 1:34am  An officer located and arrested a 28 yr old Helena male for Assault with a Weapon in relation to an incident from April 8th in the 700 blk of Aspen Street.  The male was booked at the detention center.

 

4/9/20 @ 12:20am  An officer arrested a 37 yr old Helena male on several outstanding warrants in the area of 11thAvenue and Oregon Street.  The male was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On April 9th, Helena PD officers responded to 68 calls for service, including 1 traffic crash, 7 animal control-related incidents and 6 disorderly conduct/disturbances. 

 

