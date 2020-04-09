Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Presiding Judge Davies

Thursday, April 9, 2020

DC 20-0376 State of MT v Wallace Dean Archdale Jr. IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-28718

Criminal Endangerment F

DC 20-0375 State of MT v Adrian Travis Buckman IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders

20-28717 JC

Robbery F

See also: DC 14-0816 | 14-20487 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/29/2020

See also: DC 19-1425 | 19-28145 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/18/2020

DC 19-0895 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce TR: 6/22/20

19-27617 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M

Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M

DC 20-0092 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce TR: 6/22/20

20-28434 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct4: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M

DC 20-0132 State of MT v Amber Marie Seitz IN-V Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Meghan Benson Sentencing

20-28462 AV PSI Waived

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

DC 19-1238 State of MT v Levi James Hoerner IN-V Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Caleb A. Egbert PSI

19-27933 JW

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

DC 19-1317 State of MT v William Daniel Daugherty Jr. IN-V Apr BW/Srv Rev Rel Pet

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca TR: 5/11/20

19-27708 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M

DC 19-1101 State of MT v Jessica Lugenia Oldbear Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Juli M. Pierce DEF to apr by phone

19-27818 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

**WALK-INS HAVE BEEN CONTINUTED UNTIL MAY 21, 2020**

DC 20-0089 State of MT v Michael Shawn Bakken Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 6/29/20

20-28432 AP

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

See also: DC 19-0375 | 19-27079 | Change of Plea - 04/09/2020

DC 19-1218 State of MT v Dustin Lynn Brandt Change of Plea

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Alexander J. Roth MTC

TR past

19-27948 JW

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

DC 19-0833 State of MT v Richard William Karp Jr. Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Bradley Finn PSI

19-27547 AV

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Assault M to be dismissed

See also: DV 19-1045 | License Pet Hrg VACATED - 08/27/2019

DC 19-0935 State of MT v Amethyst Tesia Martinez Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Daniel K. Miller PSI

19-27641 AV

Theft F

DC 19-0488 State of MT v Kaleigh Rose Paterson Sentencing

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson PSI

19-27171 JW

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 1st Offense M

DC 19-0190 State of MT v Tristen Nathaniel Richardson Revoke Release Hrg

(DAVIES) Co Atty-mrg Nicole R. Gallagher Sentencing

19-26895 TS PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M

Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M

Ct4: Theft 1st Offense M

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M

