Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Presiding Judge Davies
Thursday, April 9, 2020
DC 20-0376 State of MT v Wallace Dean Archdale Jr. IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-28718
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0375 State of MT v Adrian Travis Buckman IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders
20-28717 JC
Robbery F
See also: DC 14-0816 | 14-20487 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/29/2020
See also: DC 19-1425 | 19-28145 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0895 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce TR: 6/22/20
19-27617 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Fail to Carry Proof or Exhibit/Insurance in Vehicle 2nd Offense M
Ct5: Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Registration M
DC 20-0092 State of MT v Cavin Duwayne Kraiter IN-V Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Juli M. Pierce TR: 6/22/20
20-28434 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct4: Driving Without Required Motor Vehicle Insurance M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0132 State of MT v Amber Marie Seitz IN-V Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Meghan Benson Sentencing
20-28462 AV PSI Waived
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1238 State of MT v Levi James Hoerner IN-V Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Caleb A. Egbert PSI
19-27933 JW
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1317 State of MT v William Daniel Daugherty Jr. IN-V Apr BW/Srv Rev Rel Pet
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef Analicia Pianca TR: 5/11/20
19-27708 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1101 State of MT v Jessica Lugenia Oldbear Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Juli M. Pierce DEF to apr by phone
19-27818 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**WALK-INS HAVE BEEN CONTINUTED UNTIL MAY 21, 2020**
DC 20-0089 State of MT v Michael Shawn Bakken Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 6/29/20
20-28432 AP
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
Ct3: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
See also: DC 19-0375 | 19-27079 | Change of Plea - 04/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1218 State of MT v Dustin Lynn Brandt Change of Plea
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Alexander J. Roth MTC
TR past
19-27948 JW
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0833 State of MT v Richard William Karp Jr. Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Bradley Finn PSI
19-27547 AV
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Assault M to be dismissed
See also: DV 19-1045 | License Pet Hrg VACATED - 08/27/2019
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0935 State of MT v Amethyst Tesia Martinez Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-cam Daniel K. Miller PSI
19-27641 AV
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0488 State of MT v Kaleigh Rose Paterson Sentencing
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jef Meghan Benson PSI
19-27171 JW
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More 1st Offense M
DC 19-0190 State of MT v Tristen Nathaniel Richardson Revoke Release Hrg
(DAVIES) Co Atty-mrg Nicole R. Gallagher Sentencing
19-26895 TS PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M
Ct3: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct4: Theft 1st Offense M
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
