What We Are Doing Regarding The COVID-19: This is for NOW...It is NOT FOREVER

April 9, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 By: Marc Arms

Syndicated by:Montana News

Good morning everyone, I hope this finds you ALL, safe in your homes and doing what you need to do, to say healthy. I have always believed the key to any relationship, be it business or personal, is communication. With this thought in mind, I want to give you an update on Marc Arms.

 

In accordance with the Governors order, we will be closed to the public until April 30, 2020; however, we will continue to accept email / telephone orders for firearms, ammunition, and shooting accessories. 

 

We will continue to accept incoming FFL transfers. Most shippers requires a signature for delivery, and because our address is in fact residential, we will always be here to sign for acceptance. Please call me at 406-208-1979 for details.

 

 

 

We will not be sitting idly by during this time. We have begun converting the shop from firearms sales, into an area where we can produce face masks. While these will not be medical grade N95 masks, they will help to prevent droplet transmission. As production ramps up, we will keep you apprised of this project.

 

Finally, you may have noticed, the graphics contained in this weeks catalog, appear to indicate, I have found my crack pipe, my cheese has slipped off its cracker and the stress of isolation has me conversing with the Rainbow Bright Coalition of Militia Smurfs. These rumors, although not entirely untrue, have been greatly exaggerated.

 

The truth of the matter is, I was taken by the stories coming out of New York, of children coloring rainbows and taping them up in the windows of their homes to show "HOPE" for those affected by COVID-19. The rainbows will be a welcomed message for anyone passing by your home The project will keep the kids busy, at least for a bit; and most importantly, they will help all of us, to feel helpful during a time, so many of us, simply don't know how we can help.

 

God Bless and keep you safe….Marc 

 

 

