Billings Man Theodore David Prill Arrested And Charged For PFMA Of His Wife

April 7, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Theodore David Prill was detained and arrested for the charge of Partner Family Member Assault his first offense.

 

According to records, a Sheriff Deputy dispatched to the address of 3240 Three Bars Trail. 

 

The victim, who is the wife of Theodore David Prill, locked herself in the bathroom of their bedroom to get away from the Theodore David Prill.

 

After Prill calmed down and went into the living room, Elizabeth left the bathroom and sat down on the couch next to her husband in the living room.

 

David Prill suddenly hit his wife in the face, which left a bruise on her forehead.

 

A few minutes later, Theodore David Prill asked his wife to look at his phone screen at something.

 

As his wife bent over to look at the phone screen, Theodore David Prill hit her on the right side of her face and then struck her upper lip, causing her lips to swell up, and a bruise on her left side of her face from getting hit in the face.

 

Yellowstone County Sheriff Sgt. Burke detained and transported Theodore David Prill to the Detention Facility.

 

 

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

