Helena Police Department News

April 6, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 04/05/20 at 0027 hours, an Officer responded to the 2000 block of Livingston for a report of a physical altercation.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 23-year-old female was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

 

On 04/05/20 at 0638 hours, an Officer responded to the 600 block of Sanders for a report of a suspicious vehicle.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 37-year-old male was placed under arrest for obstructing a Peace Officer, driving while suspended, and a District Court Warrant.

 

On 04/05/20 at 1621 hours, an Officer responded to the 3300 block of Montana for a report of a theft that had occurred earlier.  The Officer was able to locate the suspects and at the conclusion of the investigation, a 22-year-old female and a 25-year-old female were cited for theft and released. 

 

On 04/05/20 at 2317 hours, an Officer responded to the 2300 block of Phoenix for a report of a physical altercation.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 24-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense partner family member assault.

 

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 46 calls for service which included 2 criminal mischiefs, 5 disorderly, 2 disturbances, 2 family disturbances/domestic, 6 suspicious, 4 thefts, 2 trespass, and 5 welfare chec

