Cody Police Department News

April 6, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

April 03, 04, & 05, 2020

Total 911 Calls – 08:27 Threats 2004030007
Occurred at Advanced Auto Repair on Sheridan Ave. . RP's ex in the past advised RP she was going to have someone come beat him up. RP received a text msg for male subject listed below saying he was here. RP said this male is associated with his ex and wanted LE to be aware in case anything happened. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *========================================================================== 08:50 Miscellaneous Assistance 2004030012
Occurred at Rodeo West Exxon on Yellowstone Ave. . Wanting to speak w/someone about incident. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *========================================================================== 10:52 Suspicious Activity 2004030027
Occurred at Fire Hall - Cody District 2 on 11TH St. . RP states has a person in the lobby asking questions about a fire and is carrying a knives. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *========================================================================== 11:51 Other Accident 2004030034
Occurred at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Ave. . Male struck by vehicle on his bike. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *========================================================================== 13:43 Miscellaneous Assistance 2004030040
Occurred at Ups Store on 14TH St. . Male wearing a masked parked by listed vehicle and male in parked car rolled down his window and sneezed on him on purpose. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================

14:37 Welfare Check 2004030044
Occurred on Bleistein Ave. RP wants a welfare check on a student because of suicidal ideations and feeling unsafe. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================
14:41 Motor Vehicle Crash 2004030045
Occurred on Bleistein Ave. ***DELAYED from last night***RP says that someone side swiped her car last night. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================
15:44 Miscellaneous Assistance 2004030050
Occurred on Cougar Ave. RP wants an officer to scare her daughter into not running away anymore. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================
16:22 Assist other Agency 2004030052
Occurred on Cougar Ave. RP has questions for the officer that took care of the earlier welfare check. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================
16:44 Animal Call - Other 2004030053
Occurred on Berdahl Ave. RP says that his neighbors chickens are out running around in the area. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. *==========================================================================
22:36 Disturbance 2004030069
Occurred on Big Horn Ave. RP says that her and her mother have been drinking and arguing and she would like an officer to respond, No weapons. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================
April 04, 2020
03:28 Welfare Check 2004040006
Occurred on Pioneer Ave. Received text that her friend had been hit by her ex. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================
09:09 Assist other Agency 2004040010
Officer initiated activity at Stampede Ave, Cody. Ambulance on scene requesting officer respond. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================
09:32 Animal-Stray 2004040012
Occurred at Courthouse on Sheridan Ave. . RP states two dogs RAL husky grey/black/white, small brown and white dog with. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. *==========================================================================
10:51 Extra Patrol Request 2004040018
Occurred in Cody. Requesting patrols. . Disposition: Informational. *==========================================================================
11:34 Intrusion/Holdup 2004040027
Occurred at Us Bank on Beck Ave. . ATM alarm. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================
11:59 Animal-Stray 2004040030
Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. . Midsize white dog blue collar. . Disposition: Dispatch Handled. *==========================================================================
18:28 Nuisance Complaint 2004040050
Officer initiated activity at Stampede Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*========================================================================== 19:03 Patrol-Extra 2004040052
Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *========================================================================== 20:09 Patrol-Extra 2004040055

Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================April 05, 2020
12:47 Disturbance 2004050032
Occurred at Burger King on Mountain View Dr. . RP states a man is shaking there news paper machine getting money wearing a green coat. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *========================================================================== 13:52 Officer Flagged Down 2004050034
Officer initiated activity at Beck Lake Park, 14TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *========================================================================== 15:16 Citizen Contact 2004050036
Officer initiated activity at C St/D Ave, Cody. Person on a bike. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *========================================================================== 17:27 Domestic 2004050039
Occurred on 12TH St. Verbal domestic - not physical, male has been drinking alcohol, no weapons, - female left on foot down toward Coe Mansion could be headed toward mill stone pizza - LSW drk blue orange Syracuse t-shirt, black shorts, checkered strawberry blond hair. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *========================================================================== 18:09 Intrusion/Holdup 2004050042
Occurred at Park County Animal Shelter on Highway 14-16-20 E. . Front Door alarm, 4 pending contacts. . Disposition: False Alarm. *========================================================================== 20:23 Reddi Report 2004050049
Occurred on Wyoming Ave. Roommate took car, RP thinks she might have been drinking, and doesn't have a valid DL. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *========================================================================== 20:52 Reddi Report 2004050051
Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . Drk purple dodge challenger currently parked in the handicap area. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. *========================================================================== 21:00 Disturbance 2004050052
Occurred on 12TH St. Female back at the residence now breaking things. . Disposition: See Case. *========================================================================== 23:10 Welfare Check 2004050056
Occurred on Wyoming Ave. RP would like a welfare check on her brothers at above address. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

President Trump Listens To The Lion Of Judah

April 6, 2020

We Are All Essential

April 6, 2020

Helena Police Department News

April 6, 2020

Cody Police Department News

April 6, 2020

Billings Woman Assaults Her Boy Friend, Then Asks Victim To Bail Her Out.

April 5, 2020

Gun Sales Are Up 309%: The Voice that Tyrants & Mainstream Media Don't Want You To Hear! “Guns are a necessary tool designed to help your people a...

April 4, 2020

Hillsborough County reverses And Recognizes Churches As Essential

April 2, 2020

Misdemeanor Shoplifting

April 2, 2020

COVID-19 Reshapes The American Lifestyle

April 2, 2020

Social Distancing Is One Thing, Keeping Elder Loved Ones Close When Not Possible Is Another

April 2, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic