Billings Woman Assaults Her Boy Friend, Then Asks Victim To Bail Her Out.

April 5, 2020

Billings woman Darla Rae Lankford arrested for a no-contact order.  According to records, Deputy Simpson was contacted by phone about a no-contact order violation.

 

A detention officer suspected that Darla Rai Lankford was on the phone talking to her victim.   The Sgt showed Deputy Simpson an audion recording of a phone call.  

 

During this phone call, Dala Rae Lankford asked her victim to bail her out of jail.  During the investigation of this violation, the phone number that Darla Rae Lankford call was the phone number to her victim.

 

When asked about the phone call Darla Lankford, admitted to Deputy Simpson that she had called the victim.

 

In Summary:

On March 7, 2020, Deputies were dispatched by the 911 Comm Center to the address of 1214 Quinella Drive for a Partner Family Member Assault.

 

The Complainant was a male who stated that his girlfriend, Darla Rae Lankford, was assaulting him.

 

Deputies were at this same address on a previous call.  After the Deputies left her house, Darla Rae Lankford accused of waking her boyfriend up and hitting him in the face on his left side of his face.

 

Once Deputies were done talking to the male victim, they located the female at a neighbor's home.  Darla Lankford stated that she only grabbed some of her items and left home after the Deputies left the residence.

 

Darla Rae Lankford was detained, arrested, and transported to the Detention Center.

 

 

