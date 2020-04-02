Motel 6 South Property Stabbing: Drugs, Drunks, Criminal Element--Just The Norm

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

A stabbing occurred at the Billings Motel 6 South property. A 23-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper torso area, according to Lt. Krivitz of the Billings Police Department.

The Billings Police responded after getting a 911 call at about 4:25 pm yesterday.

The 23-year-old male was stabbed apparently inside room number 221, which located on the upper outside tier of Motel 6 South property.

The 23-year-old victim was listed in critical condition as of early this morning when the Montana News checked on the status of the victim. Hospital officials would not release any further information on the stabbing victim's condition citing Heppa rules.

The room that the male victim was in received a partially broken window. The Billings Police Department has a good idea of who the stabbing suspect identification is.

No arrests so far at the time of this publishing.

The Billings Motel 6 South property, has a history of drug users, drunks, and criminals using the south property as a place to rent a room a few days at a time.

The General Manager of the South Property, has been trying to clean up the property.