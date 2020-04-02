Misdemeanor Shoplifting

April 2, 2020

Montana News

 

 

On March 30, 2020 at around 4:15pm, A male subject entered Jax Outdoor Gear Farm & Ranch on Dell Range Blvd, gathered merchandise, and passed the point of sale without paying. 

 

Assistance is needed in identifying the male in the photo

 

If you have information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know.  Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to  www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.  The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines. 

