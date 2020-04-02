Misdemeanor Shoplifting

Syndicated by: Montana News

On March 30, 2020 at around 4:15pm, A male subject entered Jax Outdoor Gear Farm & Ranch on Dell Range Blvd, gathered merchandise, and passed the point of sale without paying.

Assistance is needed in identifying the male in the photo

