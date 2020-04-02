COVID-19 Reshapes The American Lifestyle

Syndicated by: Montana News

As the ongoing spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) reshapes American lives by the day, and sometimes by the hour, the health and stability of the nation's essential work force, namely our health care workers and first responders, remains paramount.

To keep themselves and their patients safe, these workers, who may have potentially been exposed to this deadly virus, may have to stay home until they are tested, losing valuable time on a now critical job.

Here's where organizations such as xymbio are stepping up to the challenge. xymbio, an infectious disease testing company, has offered the use of its high-speed testing program to help run tests on health care personnel and first responders to keep them healthy and return them to their demanding roles as soon as possible.

The Las Vegas based company, uses industry leading technologies from ThermoFisher and operates under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) guidance issued by the Federal Drug Administration and highest diagnostic standards.

xymbio is readying to process COVID-19 tests for hospitals and health care systems, and the company can provide both on-site testing and at-home testing kits for employees who believe they may have been exposed to the virus. In addition, individual physicians can request test kits and testing for patients using forms available online on the xymbio website.

The company has been waiting on a response from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH), and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for necessary funding to accelerate its capabilities to acquire test kits so that it can rapidly scale testing capacity.

"xymbio has developed state of the art qPCR technology using ThermoFisher reagents to detect coronavirus protein n,s,e antigens. Their test is highly specific, accurate and scalable. They are now only limited by government funding to expand capacity from 500 tests per day to thousands of tests per day. Time is of the essence. They have the fix. They need the support to expand their operations now!" Dr. Larry Emdur, Chief Medical Officer of Alvarado Hospital in California.

"We are in a war against a dangerous virus, and with federal assistance we are prepared to ramp up our testing capacity over the next 35 days to 20,000 tests a day, or 120,000 tests a week, with immediate plans to expand operations to Las Vegas and Atlanta, which would more than quadruple our testing capacity," according to Dr.

Heath Wills, CEO and Chief Medical Officers of xymbio.

"We are ready to undertake the rapid action on behalf of many more citizens, and await prompt action on our proposal to the NIH, HHS, CDC, FEMA or the White House Task Force on Coronavirus testing during this national crisis," Wills emphasizes.

"We chose to partner with xymbio because of its extremely accurate COVID-19 testing capabilities that we believe will accelerate help to Americans during this national healthcare crisis," says Bart S. Fisher, chairman of the Foundation.