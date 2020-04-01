Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
DC 20-0333 State of MT v Tanisha Rue Brady IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders
20-28679
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Assault with Bodily Fluid M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct4: Theft 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0334 State of MT v Daniel Isaac Osse IN-V Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
20-28678 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M
Ct4: Criminal Mischief M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0331 State of MT v Timber Forest Sharrard IN-V Arraignment
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
20-28680 JW
Robbery F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1390 State of MT v Joshua David Gardipee IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Joshua R. Kotter TR Reset Pending
19-28106 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0204 State of MT v Randy Joseph Gallardo IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 7/27/20
20-28527 AP
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Ct2: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M
Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M
Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M
See also: DC 18-1527 | 18-26652 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0662 State of MT v Odis Delbert Crosby IN-V Sentencing
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Cory T. Harman PSI
19-27350 AP
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F to be dismissed
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1272 State of MT v Vanessa Antoinette Stewart IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 4/6/20
19-27993 AP
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct3: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M
Ct6: Fail/Have Child Under 6 Years Old and Less Than 60 lbs Properly Restrained M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0430 State of MT v Darrell Franklin Holliday IN-V Change of Plea
(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: 4/6/20
18-25516 AP
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0586 State of MT v Belle Josie Starr IN-V Apr BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent
19-27264 JW
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1449 State of MT v Meghan Michelle Mankin IN-V Revoke Release Hrg
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jack E. Sands TR: 7/27/20
19-28152 HC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Robbery F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Criminal Mischief M
Ct5: Burglary F
Ct6: Criminal Mischief M
See also: DC 20-0187 | 20-28518 | Jury Trial - 07/27/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
