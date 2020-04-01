Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

DC 20-0333 State of MT v Tanisha Rue Brady IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders

20-28679

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Assault with Bodily Fluid M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct4: Theft 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0334 State of MT v Daniel Isaac Osse IN-V Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

20-28678 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

Ct3: Obstructing Peace Officer M

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0331 State of MT v Timber Forest Sharrard IN-V Arraignment

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

20-28680 JW

Robbery F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1390 State of MT v Joshua David Gardipee IN-V Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Joshua R. Kotter TR Reset Pending

19-28106 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0204 State of MT v Randy Joseph Gallardo IN-V Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 7/27/20

20-28527 AP

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Ct2: Habitual Traffic Offender Operating Motor Vehicle M

Ct3: Operation of Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock as Required M

Ct4: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

Ct5: Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle on Highway M

See also: DC 18-1527 | 18-26652 | PV Rev Hrg - 05/28/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0662 State of MT v Odis Delbert Crosby IN-V Sentencing

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Cory T. Harman PSI

19-27350 AP

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F to be dismissed

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1272 State of MT v Vanessa Antoinette Stewart IN-V Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm James M. Siegman TR: 4/6/20

19-27993 AP

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct2: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct3: Criminal Child Endangerment F

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct5: Operating without Liability Insurance in Effect M

Ct6: Fail/Have Child Under 6 Years Old and Less Than 60 lbs Properly Restrained M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0430 State of MT v Darrell Franklin Holliday IN-V Change of Plea

(SOUZA) Co Atty-mrg James M. Siegman TR: 4/6/20

18-25516 AP

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0586 State of MT v Belle Josie Starr IN-V Apr BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset Sent

19-27264 JW

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Assault with Weapon F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1449 State of MT v Meghan Michelle Mankin IN-V Revoke Release Hrg

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Jack E. Sands TR: 7/27/20

19-28152 HC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Robbery F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Ct4: Criminal Mischief M

Ct5: Burglary F

Ct6: Criminal Mischief M

See also: DC 20-0187 | 20-28518 | Jury Trial - 07/27/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------