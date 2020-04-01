Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Sheriff Mike Linder, Billings Police Department And County Health Officer John Felton Threaten Arrests For "Blatant And Egregious" Violations Of Shelter-In-Place Order

April 2, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter
Syndicated by: Montana News
This afternoon Yellowstone County attorney Scott Twito stated that he intended to "follow the law."   County Attorney  Scott Twito was referring to social distancing and isolation requirements that were handed down by Montana Gov. Steve Bolluck,

There are people in Yellowstone County and in the city of Billings who are not following the shelter in place directive given by Gov. Steve Bullock.  Several complaints regarding people congregating in various parks, playgrounds and other areas of the city are ignoring the shelter in place order.

According to the Billings Police Department.  There may be multiple violations of the required business closure of businesses operating that are not considered essential, according to the Billings Police Department.  Police Staff is monitoring various social media accounts that may be involved in event planning that ignores the sheltered in place directive issued by Gov. Steve Bullock.

Twito claims that, for the most part, County residents are complying with social distancing and any isolation requirements.  However, he said, for those who are not in compliance may be subject to potential violations such as fines and or jail time.  

Any resident can leave his home and go abroad for essential activities but then return home.  However, the Governor's order for closures of specific types of businesses like restaurants and bars will be-enforced through at least April 10, 2020, or further depending on the COVID-19 threat.

The Billings Police Department will be dealing with this matter, using a two-pronged approach.  #1. Educating the public.
#2. Last resort for compliance will be arrests or citations.

Many have to realize that this new silent threat called COVID-19 is causing our country to do things differently for survival purposes, and as the President of the United States, Donald Trump has stated numerous times America will win and defeat the silent enemy called COVID-19.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Sheriff Mike Linder, Billings Police Department And County Health Officer John Felton Threaten Arrests For &q...

April 2, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 1, 2020

Billings Police In Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle, Sheriff Department Detained Suspect For Destroying Mail Box In Lockwood

April 1, 2020

Do Churches Have To Abide With Shelter In Place Orders?

April 1, 2020

Minot City Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19

April 1, 2020

COVID-19

March 31, 2020

In Times Of Stress, Try Cooking This Comforting Casserole

March 31, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 31, 2020

Pastor Arrested For Holding Church Service During COVID Shelter-In-Place Order

March 30, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

March 30, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic