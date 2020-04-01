Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Sheriff Mike Linder, Billings Police Department And County Health Officer John Felton Threaten Arrests For "Blatant And Egregious" Violations Of Shelter-In-Place Order

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

This afternoon Yellowstone County attorney Scott Twito stated that he intended to "follow the law." County Attorney Scott Twito was referring to social distancing and isolation requirements that were handed down by Montana Gov. Steve Bolluck,



There are people in Yellowstone County and in the city of Billings who are not following the shelter in place directive given by Gov. Steve Bullock. Several complaints regarding people congregating in various parks, playgrounds and other areas of the city are ignoring the shelter in place order.



According to the Billings Police Department. There may be multiple violations of the required business closure of businesses operating that are not considered essential, according to the Billings Police Department. Police Staff is monitoring various social media accounts that may be involved in event planning that ignores the sheltered in place directive issued by Gov. Steve Bullock.



Twito claims that, for the most part, County residents are complying with social distancing and any isolation requirements. However, he said, for those who are not in compliance may be subject to potential violations such as fines and or jail time.



Any resident can leave his home and go abroad for essential activities but then return home. However, the Governor's order for closures of specific types of businesses like restaurants and bars will be-enforced through at least April 10, 2020, or further depending on the COVID-19 threat.



The Billings Police Department will be dealing with this matter, using a two-pronged approach. #1. Educating the public.

#2. Last resort for compliance will be arrests or citations.



Many have to realize that this new silent threat called COVID-19 is causing our country to do things differently for survival purposes, and as the President of the United States, Donald Trump has stated numerous times America will win and defeat the silent enemy called COVID-19.