Minot City Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19

April 1, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated Montana News

City taking precautions after employee tests positive for coronavirus The City of Minot is taking additional precautionary measures after an officer in the Minot Police Department tested positive for coronavirus.

 

The employee has not been hospitalized and is in quarantine at home. In addition, five other City of Minot employees are in quarantine at home because of potential exposure to the officer who tested positive. “We have been taking extra measures to protect our workforce, but our officers are in daily contact with members of the public due to the nature of their job,” Police Chief John Klug said.

 

“We are following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control regarding quarantine and we continue to discuss other ways to protect our employees and the public.” Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel said one firefighter is self-isolating at home as a precaution after being exposed to residents who recently returned to Minot from another state during a call for service late last week.

 

“We’re taking this potential exposure seriously because our firefighters live together at work so we need to ensure that everyone is virus free. We’re following isolation guidelines established by healthcare experts,” Kronschnabel said.

 

“This reinforces the need for members of the public to let us know before we arrive on the scene if anyone in the residence is in isolation or quarantine or has potentially been exposed to the COVID-19 virus so we can properly protect ourselves. First responders can’t protect the public if they’re home in isolation.”

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Sheriff Mike Linder, Billings Police Department And County Health Officer John Felton Threaten Arrests For &q...

April 2, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

April 1, 2020

Billings Police In Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle, Sheriff Department Detained Suspect For Destroying Mail Box In Lockwood

April 1, 2020

Do Churches Have To Abide With Shelter In Place Orders?

April 1, 2020

Minot City Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19

April 1, 2020

COVID-19

March 31, 2020

In Times Of Stress, Try Cooking This Comforting Casserole

March 31, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

March 31, 2020

Pastor Arrested For Holding Church Service During COVID Shelter-In-Place Order

March 30, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

March 30, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic