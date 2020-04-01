Billings Police In Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle, Sheriff Department Detained Suspect For Destroying Mail Box In Lockwood

April 1, 2020

Montana News

 

 

 

Billings Police were involved with a pursuit regarding a black vehicle that reported stolen.  The case number is 20-22860.  

 

As the suspect, later identified as Douglas Bixby left a roadway and struck a mailbox that was on a wood post and had a concrete base.

 

According to the owner of the mailbox, the mailbox had a value of $100.00 

 

According to sources, the Yellowstone County Sheriff Department had at least four SUV Enforcement vehicles involved in the Lockwood Montana area at the specific location of 2706 Highway 87 East. 44-year-old Douglas Bixby is a resident of Lame Deer Montana.

