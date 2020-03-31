Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

Judge Fehr Presiding

For Tuesday, March 31, 2020

DC 20-0325State of MT vThomas DriftwoodIN-VArraignment(DAVIES)Co Atty- Public Defenders20-28667Ct1: Theft F Ct2: Criminal Mischief M Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 20-0321State of MT vNickalos Alexander ForslundIN-VArraignment(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders20-28665JWStrangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 20-0324State of MT vGregory William Knows His GunIN-VArraignment(TODD)Co Atty-slhPublic Defenders20-28664GBRobbery (with Weapons Enhancement) F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 20-0322State of MT vHeather Aleata RiemerIN-VArraignment(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders20-28668AVCt1: Assault with Weapon F Ct2: Partner or Family Member Assault 1st Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 20-0323State of MT vNeela Faye WalkerIN-VArraignment(SOUZA)Co Atty-mrgPublic Defenders20-28663APCt1: Burglary F Ct2: Criminal Trespass to Vehicles M Ct3: Resisting Arrest M Ct4: Obstructing Peace Officer M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-1446State of MT vGeorge Paul KramerIN-VChange of Plea(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvBlaine Bailey McGivernSrv Amnd Info/Aff19-28164HC TR: 4/20/20Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-0417State of MT vHenry Umunna KalineIN-VPV Disposition(FEHR)Co Atty-mrgRoberta A. DrewRevoke Release Hrg18-25469Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Melanie Etchemendy

Page 2of 4Report Edited 12.10.19----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-0070State of MT vJohn Michael DickeyIN-VPV Rev Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-mrgJames M. Siegman18-25102Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Kelvin Harrell----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-0722State of MT vDwight Cleveland JonesIN-VPV Rev Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-jmBlaine Bailey McGivern18-25798Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Mattie Yedinak---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 13- 0456State of MT vAletha Rose LimberhandIN-VPV Rev Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvBlaine Bailey McGivern13-19050Ct1: Robbery F Ct2: Assault on a Peace or Judicial Officer F Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Barb Schmitz----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 11-0724State of MT vShontravil Darren RowlandIN-VPV Disposition(MOSES)Co Atty-iarAnalicia PiancaPV Rev Hrg11-17758JWBurglary F Bill EmersonALL WALK-INS ARE RESET TO 5/12/20DC 19-0471State of MT vJessi Marie CoutureChange of Plea(FEHR)Co Atty-hebKatie HellerTR: past19-27178HCDriving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-0476State of MT vMario Shane McKeenChange of Plea(FEHR)Co Atty-jmBlaine Bailey McGivernTR past18-25555APCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M DC 18-0253State of MT vMario Shane McKeenChange of Plea(FEHR)Co Atty-jmBlaine Bailey McGivernTR past18-25303APCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

Page 3of 4Report Edited 12.10.19----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0750State of MT vKrista Julia JunkertSentencing(FEHR)Co Atty-mrgLayne ScheveckPSI19-27434APCt1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 15-0585State of MT vSeth Kenneth CheliniPV Rev Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-jmJames M. Siegman15-21342Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F Tom FultonSee also: DC 19-1391 | 19-28123 | Jury Trial Reset - 06/15/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-0124State of MT vVictor Buell Three IronsPV Rev Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvBlaine Bailey McGivern16-22395HCCt1: Criminal Endangerment F Cody CarrigerSee also: DC 20-0033 | 20-28382 | Jury Trial - 05/18/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-1471State of MT vAnthony Marcos ChadwellRevoke Release Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-vcRoberta A. DrewTR: 4/20/2019-28226DMMTC fldSexual Intercourse without Consent F See also: DC 19-0977 | 19-27704 | Jury Trial Reset - 04/20/2020----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-1027State of MT vJordan Lee HoersterRevoke Release Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-bdlJames M. SiegmanTR to be reset19-27736GBCt1: Robbery F Ct2: Attempted Kidnapping F Ct3: Stalking F Ct4: Violation of Order of Protection 1st Offense M Ct5: Violation of Order of Protection 2nd Offense M ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 19-0690State of MT vCain William WallRevoke Release Hrg(FEHR)Co Atty-jmBlaine Bailey McGivernTR: 5/18/2019-27414APPartner or Family Member Assault F See also: DC 18-1373 | 18-26508 | Sentencing - 04/14/2020 See also: DC 18-1444 | 18-26556 | Sentencing - 04/14/2020 See also: DC 19-0754 | 19-27455 | Jury Trial Reset - 05/18/2020

Page 4of 4Report Edited 12.10.19----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-1554State of MT vJosie Alisha RisingsunStatus Hearing(FEHR)Co Atty-jmNicholas OwensRE: CAMO COURT18-26687APAssault on a Peace Officer F DC 19-0028State of MT vJosie Alisha RisingsunStatus Hearing(FEHR)Co Atty-jmNicholas OwensRE: CAMO Court19-26740APBail-jumping F ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DC 18-1290State of MT vJesse Ray PetersStatus of Counsel(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvBrandon C. HartfordTR: Past18-26377DMIncest F