In Times Of Stress, Try Cooking This Comforting Casserole

March 31, 2020

Almost nothing says comfort food quite like a freshly baked casserole. Next time your family asks for a warm, comforting meal, try this Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole with just a handful of ingredients and less than 15 minutes of cook time. 

 

Find more comfort food recipes at Culinary.net.

 

Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole

 

1 whole rotisserie chicken

8 refrigerated biscuits

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup sour cream

2 cups frozen vegetables

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 teaspoon pepper

 

Heat oven to 450 F.

 

Remove meat from rotisserie chicken and shred; set aside. Discard bones.

 

Cut biscuits into quarters; set aside.

 

 

In saucepan, stir soup, milk, sour cream, chicken, vegetables, basil and pepper. Cook until boiling.

 

Spoon chicken mixture into baking dish. Arrange quartered biscuits over filling.

 

Bake 10-12 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.

 

