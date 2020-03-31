In Times Of Stress, Try Cooking This Comforting Casserole

Syndicated by: Montana News

Almost nothing says comfort food quite like a freshly baked casserole. Next time your family asks for a warm, comforting meal, try this Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole with just a handful of ingredients and less than 15 minutes of cook time.

Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole

1 whole rotisserie chicken

8 refrigerated biscuits

1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup sour cream

2 cups frozen vegetables

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 450 F.

Remove meat from rotisserie chicken and shred; set aside. Discard bones.

Cut biscuits into quarters; set aside.

In saucepan, stir soup, milk, sour cream, chicken, vegetables, basil and pepper. Cook until boiling.

Spoon chicken mixture into baking dish. Arrange quartered biscuits over filling.

Bake 10-12 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.