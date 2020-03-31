In Times Of Stress, Try Cooking This Comforting Casserole

Syndicated by: Montana News
Almost nothing says comfort food quite like a freshly baked casserole. Next time your family asks for a warm, comforting meal, try this Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole with just a handful of ingredients and less than 15 minutes of cook time.
Find more comfort food recipes at Culinary.net.
Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole
1 whole rotisserie chicken
8 refrigerated biscuits
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup sour cream
2 cups frozen vegetables
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Heat oven to 450 F.
Remove meat from rotisserie chicken and shred; set aside. Discard bones.
Cut biscuits into quarters; set aside.
In saucepan, stir soup, milk, sour cream, chicken, vegetables, basil and pepper. Cook until boiling.
Spoon chicken mixture into baking dish. Arrange quartered biscuits over filling.
Bake 10-12 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.
